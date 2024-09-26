Stellenbosch have won seven, drawn one and lost one game in their nine matches in all competitions.
WATCH | Stellies’ Basadien embarrasses City’s Keet with goal from own half
Bafana call-up's sensational strike sees Barker’s team notch seventh win of the season in all competitions
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Stellenbosch FC left-back Fawaaz Basadien continued to enhance his burgeoning reputation with a goal from his own half in his on-form team's 3-0 Betway Premiership win against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.
Steve Barker's Stellies, who knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out with victories at home and away in the two-leg semifinals to reach the MTN8 final, bounced back from an upset 2-0 home defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows in their league opener in the Cape derby.
Stellenbosch have won seven, drawn one and lost one game in their nine matches in all competitions.
With the score at 1-0 at Athlone from Andre de Jong's opener a minute into first-half added time, from a City corner in the 54th the ball was worked to Basadien on the breakout, who looked up to see former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet off his line.
The fullback, called up to Bafana coach Hugo Broos' squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, unleashed a lob from a good 15m inside his half that a back-pedaling Keet could only get a touch to on its way into the net.
Sanele Barns, Stellies' highly-rated signing from Richards Bay FC, scored their third in the 61st.
Wednesday night's Betway Premiership results
AmaZulu 1 Kaizer Chiefs 3
Sekhukhune United 1 Chippa United 1
Stellenbosch FC 3 Cape Town City 0
SuperSport United 1 TS Galaxy 0
