Boks back Manie as world champs look for fast start, no yellow cards

An assertive start and impeccable discipline are road markers for the Springboks in their quest for victory over Argentina and its consequential glory in the Rugby Championship.

The road to Mbombela Stadium and what is now the Rugby Championship decider on Saturday was largely a breeze for the Boks but it took a few twists and turns before hitting a speed bump in rural Argentina last weekend.

It meant the Boks could not take the high road to the lowveld and their celebration has had to remain on ice. They now need a bonus point or to deny Argentina one in victory to lay their hands on the trophy.

Last week their fast start was undermined by their discipline as the team that has conceded the most yellow cards in this year's competition conceded another, against the team that has copped the least.

“This week it will be different. You have to play for 80 minutes,” insisted assistant coach Mzwandile Stick. “We are not going to use that yellow card as an excuse.”

Stick suggested Los Pumas played with more heart last week, observing that when the Boks conceded line breaks against the All Blacks they were able to scramble numbers to snuff out threat, while that was not the case last weekend.

Stick lauded Argentina's work rate but to be fair their game management and composure have improved over the last few seasons and coach Felipe Contepomi has taken it a level up since he took over this year.

Los Pumas have been different beasts under Contepomi.

“A lot has changed and there is a lot of confidence in that team. This week there is no excuse because we saw them play last weekend. We are prepared for it,” Bok captain Siya Kolisi said about drawing Los Pumas' claws and paving the way to their first Rugby Championship title since 2019.

That 2019 championship, of course, was a truncated competition due to the Rugby World Cup that year and the captain was quick to remind the Springboks are yet to win the competition in its proper form.

Laying their hands on the silverware may be the primary motivation but there may be another box or two to tick. Second row talisman Eben Etzebeth will become the most-capped Springbok when he runs out for the 128th time on Saturday, not that the Boks plan carrying him shoulder high onto the field.

“He doesn't want anything to be about him this weekend,” Kolisi explained. “The biggest way to show how special he is to us is if the team plays well and we win. That is what he will be proud of the most — to drink out of that trophy on Saturday.”

While Kolisi was clear “we owe them a big performance after last week”, in reference to the crowd, the game is also a test of the Springboks' character and the courage of their convictions.

Flyhalf Manie Libbok came in for much flak for his late miss last week but he hasn't been short of encouraging pats on the back this week.

“He knows we've got his back,” assured Stick. “Manie brings energy to our team. People don't realise the impact that he has in general play. A lot of people will focus on his kicking.”

Kolisi added: “I talk to Manie all the time. He's my general. He's the most important guy in our team. I'm talking attacking, the kicking game, where we are going.

“We know what he is good at and that is what we are focusing on. We saw many opportunities left on the field last week. We don't look at one moment. He is walking with confidence, he's put it behind him. I back him 100 percent.”

Kolisi said Libbok should “do what you do. If there is something you can't do, someone else will do it”.

On that score Stick was loath to go into the Bok strategy in the event of someone other than Libbok taking aim at the posts. “I don't want to go too deep on that but we have a plan in place.”

Though victory will bring the Boks a coveted trophy it will not restore them as the best ranked-team in the world. Kolisi doesn't seem to mind.

“If we win the trophy nothing is going to irritate me. It would be nice to be number one but if you have a trophy and you are not number one it is all good,” he said.

Teams

South Africa Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith; Cobus Reinach, Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Rodrigo Isgro, Matais Moroni, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia; Joaquin Oviedo, Santiago Grondona, Juan Martín Gonzalez; Tomás Lavanini, Pedro Rubiolo, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya, Thomas Gallo. Substitutes: Ignacio Ruiz, Ignacio Calles, Pedro Delgado, Franco Molina, Pablo Matera, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Lucio Cinti, Juan Cruz Mallia.

Referee: Ben O'Keefe. Assistant referees: James Doleman, Craig Evans.

TMO: Glenn Newman.

Kickoff: 5pm