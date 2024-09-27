Soccer

Komphela spotted in his Lamborghini imparting wisdom to traffic officers

28 September 2024 - 09:10
Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela in the spotlight.
Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela in the spotlight.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela was spotted sharing words of wisdom with traffic officers after being pulled over in his Lamborghini.

Komphela, known for his penchant for sharing life lessons, was delighted to be recorded and seized the opportunity to offer advice to the officers.

“Motivation is inside. The fire is inside. If you don't take the fire from inside, it will never come to you because someone's fire may be too hot for you. You must generate your own fire,” he said.

As Komphela spoke, one of the officers quipped, “Coach, you should have your own dictionary.” The comment drew a hearty laugh from Komphela.

Reflecting on the upcoming clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, Komphela said the Brazilians were ready for Saturday's encounter.

He noted that the three teams tied at the top of the table with six points each had a great chance of winning the league.

“Teams have levelled up, so we have to up the game again and take the bar even higher. We just have to keep working. If you look at Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, they are too close. We cannot afford to slip up, we have to work extremely hard.

“Where we stand, every team stands a chance to become a champion. There's enough points for anyone to become champions. So wafa wafa,” he said as he revved his Lamborghini's engine, letting out a signature “Vrrr phaaa!” as he drove off.

TimesLIVE

