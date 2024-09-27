Man City’s Rodri out for season after tearing ACL, Guardiola confirms

Manchester City midfielder Rodri will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday.

Rodri underwent surgery for the injury earlier on Friday, Guardiola said.

“Surgery this morning, ACL and next season he will be here. This season is over,” Guardiola said. “Unfortunately we got the worst but these things happen. We will be there to support him in his recovery step-by-step.”

The Spaniard injured his right knee during the team's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Guardiola's team top the table on 13 points ahead of Saturday's clash at Newcastle United.

The injury is a cruel twist, coming days after the 28-year-old Rodri warned of strike action by players over their increasing workload.