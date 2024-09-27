Sundowns coach Mngqithi expects stern test from Nabi’s new-look Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been impressed with Kaizer Chiefs' start to the 2024-25 season and believes the new-look Amakhosi can provide a stern test for his star-studded side as the Brazilians aim to build on recent momentum.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been impressed with Kaizer Chiefs' start to the 2024-25 season and believes the new-look Amakhosi can provide a stern test for his star-studded side as the Brazilians aim to build on recent momentum.
Like previous Sundowns coaches, while acknowledging it is always a boost to beat a big side like Chiefs, Mngqithi said prestige will not provide his side's motivation trying to win Saturday's Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium.
Downs, after a patchy start as Mngqithi has entered his first tenure as head coach with much to live up to after the Brazilians beat their own points record and lost one game going to their seventh Premiership title in succession under Rulani Mokwena last campaign, have been showing signs of settling.
After their exit, losing in both legs of their MTN8 semifinal against Stellenbosch FC, the goals have come thick and fast in recent matches. Sundowns swept Mbabane Swallows aside 8-0 on aggregate in their Champions League second preliminary-round tie and in the league followed a 2-0 win against SuperSport United with Tuesday's 4-1 thrashing of Marumo Gallants.
“For us it's always about winning the next match,” Mngqithi said about the clash against Chiefs where he expects a test closer to the one his side were presented by Stellies.
“We can say it's not important to win this one or that one, but the truth is we're a club that believes every match we play, we play it with one mentality, which is to win it.
“I know it's not going to be an easy one. Chiefs have started well and we must give them credit where it is due. That makes for an interesting game for the spectators, but we'll be going all out to win it.”
Among Chiefs' signings who have helped bring a new energy to their line-up is Uruguayan Gaston Sirino, who was released by Sundowns in the off-season and has perhaps done the most to galvanise Amakhosi.
“We must respect him. He would not stay at Sundowns for seven years if he was not a good footballer,” Mngqithi said.
“We know what he is capable of. We know most of his strengths. He's a very dangerous player. We cannot run away from the reality that he's a very important player for the opponents at the moment.”
Sundowns' teething problems under their new coach have included the sidelining of big stars Khuliso Mudau in defence and Teboho Mokoena in midfield.
Chiefs have doubts of their own going into a clash that has been hyped up by the form of the two teams, and their respective dramas, meaning 44,000 tickets had been sold by Thursday.
Nabi, the 59-year-old former coach of Yanga in Tanzania and FAR Rabat in Morocco, has been brought in with a high-powered technical staff to reverse a disastrous nine seasons without silverware at Naturena.
Chiefs' start with wins away against Marumo Gallants (2-1) and AmaZulu (3-1) has raised expectations from their huge, success-starved fan base.
‘Rhoo’ plays down crisis for Broos as Mngqithi keeps Mokoena, Mudau out of Sundowns
Nabi has pleaded for patience, and rightly so. Amakhosi showed glimpses of the intensity, fast-paced attacking and structured defence the Tunisian is aiming to instil in their two victories.
A second half against Usuthu in which Chiefs went off the boil and conceded a goal and allowed the Durban team to hit the post twice indicates there is plenty of work to do at Amakhosi.
