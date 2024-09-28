Arsenal score two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester, Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2
Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead but then struck twice in stoppage time to secure a 4-2 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta's team were streets ahead of Leicester in the first half with Gabriel Martinelli's first goal of the season putting them in front after 20 minutes.
Martinelli then set up Trossard to steer home Arsenal's second in first-half stoppage time.
Leicester were non-existent in the first half but were offered a way back when a free kick struck James Justin and found its way past David Raya in the 47th minute and Justin then volleyed an equaliser in the 63rd minute to stun the hosts.
Arsenal would not be denied though and Trossard bundled in Bukayo Saka's corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time before Kai Havertz sealed the points.
Victory put Arsenal level on 14 points with leaders Manchester City who drew earlier at Newcastle United.
Meanwhile, Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored four first-half goals, including a stunning long-range free kick and a penalty, in a breathless 4-2 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.
Goalkeeping errors at both ends, high defensive lines and speedy counter-attacks contributed to a thrilling encounter with Brighton's French forward Georginio Rutter putting the visitors ahead in the seventh minute before 22-year-old Palmer's 11-minute hat-trick.
Carlos Baleba pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 32nd minute after a second error from former Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, before Palmer made it four shortly before halftime from a perfectly weighted Jadon Sancho assist.
The rampant Palmer, who also hit the post in the first half, became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match and he should have added a fifth in the second half but put the ball wide with only keeper Bart Verbruggen to beat.
The result lifted Chelsea to third in the table and ended Brighton's unbeaten start to the season.