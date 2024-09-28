Arsenal score two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester, Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2

Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead but then struck twice in stoppage time to secure a 4-2 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's team were streets ahead of Leicester in the first half with Gabriel Martinelli's first goal of the season putting them in front after 20 minutes.

Martinelli then set up Trossard to steer home Arsenal's second in first-half stoppage time.

Leicester were non-existent in the first half but were offered a way back when a free kick struck James Justin and found its way past David Raya in the 47th minute and Justin then volleyed an equaliser in the 63rd minute to stun the hosts.

Arsenal would not be denied though and Trossard bundled in Bukayo Saka's corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time before Kai Havertz sealed the points.

Victory put Arsenal level on 14 points with leaders Manchester City who drew earlier at Newcastle United.