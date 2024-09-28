Soccer

Man City held at Newcastle in gruelling 1-1 draw

28 September 2024 - 15:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy in action with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol.
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy in action with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Manchester City were held to a second straight draw in the Premier League after Newcastle United held the reigning champions to a 1-1 draw at St James' Park on Saturday.

In a scrappy affair where eight yellow cards were handed out, City took the lead 35 minutes in when winger Jack Grealish found Josko Gvardiol with a pass and the full back skilfully turned Dan Burn before firing in at the bottom corner.

Newcastle struck back in the 58th minute when Anthony Gordon went one-on-one with City goalkeeper Ederson, who conceded a penalty when he tripped him. The England international scored from the spot to level the game at 1-1.

City stay provisionally top with 14 points from six games as they wait for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to play their games, while Newcastle are fifth with 11 points.

MORE:

POLL | Can revived Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns?

Amakhosi's bright start under new coach Nasreddine Nabi has set tongues wagging but Downs are finding a head of steam under Manqoba Mngqithi.
Sport
2 days ago

Komphela spotted in his Lamborghini imparting wisdom to traffic officers

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela was spotted sharing words of wisdom with traffic officers after being pulled over in his Lamborghini.
Sport
12 hours ago

Man City’s Rodri out for season after tearing ACL, Guardiola confirms

Manchester City midfielder Rodri will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi expects stern test from Nabi’s new-look Chiefs

Brazilians boss is wary of threat posed by former Downs star Gaston Sirino, who has impressed so far at Amakhosi.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Komphela spotted in his Lamborghini imparting wisdom to traffic officers Soccer
  2. ‘If it’s Vichivic or Vuvuvich, we get excited’: Dan Malesela says give SA ... Soccer
  3. Swimming SA hits back at artistic swimmers who are suing for R7.2m Sport
  4. All Black Sam Cane recalls kindness receiving visits from Boks in hospital Rugby
  5. POLL | Will the Boks lift the trophy after their Rugby Championship Test ... Rugby

Latest Videos

25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz
Go With God, Crispy - Maggie Smith (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, 1993)