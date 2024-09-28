Sundowns beat Chiefs again in an exciting clash at FNB Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their grip on having a number on Kaizer Chiefs, recovering from an early goal to beat Amakhosi 2-1 in a breath-taking Betway Premiership match played in front of a sold-out crowd at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Having lost all their previous four league matches against seven-time successive champions Sundowns in the last two seasons, Chiefs were expected to sit back and take their time in gauging their decorated visitors before building their attacks.
But this Chiefs under new Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, which came here having won their first two league games away to AmaZulu FC and Marumo Gallants, showed too much confidence, grit and willingness to fight.
And with almost 70% of the support backing them, there was no way Chiefs could lie low and let their visitors dictate the terms.
The positive start by Chiefs gifted them the opening goal, with their main target man Ranga Chivaviro using his big frame well to shrug off Mosa Lebusa’s attempt to stop him on his way to beating Bafana Bafana’s no.1 Ronwen Williams in Sundowns’ goals.
Ranga Chivaviro shows his strength as he gives Amakhosi the lead ⚽🔥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 28, 2024
📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc @McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/7xFCHwp9FP
And before Sundowns levelled matters Chivaviro had another chance to double his team’s lead when he broke free only to cross for no one.
Sundowns slowly worked their way back into the game with Thapelo Morena constantly breaking the Chiefs line on the right to put in some inviting crosses that troubled the Chiefs defence.
But that Sundowns managed to finally find the equaliser in the 31st minute was mainly due to Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari’s poor positioning and anticipation of where Sundowns move could end.
The Rwandan gloveman was guilty of following Sundowns’ attack which came via Tashreeg Matthews who managed to find his partner Lucas Ribeiro with an incisive pass in between Chiefs centre backs.
The Brazilians had to lift his strike into an empty net as Ntwari had committed and out of his line by the time the ball nestled into an empty net.
Sundowns’ second goal was the most disputed by the Chiefs bench which was led by Nabi in making their protests clear to the referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after he blew for the interval.
But on review the goal looked legitimate as Riberio seemed to have timed his run to perfection to meet a delicious long-range pass by Rivaldo Coetzee.
Riberio even had time to have a glance at the assistant referee before latching on to Coetzee’s ball before putting an inviting cross for Iqraam Rayners to score his second league goal of the season since joining the Brazilians from Stellenbosch FC in July.
Chiefs didn’t give up and started the second half better. Nabi’s team could have equalized if only Williams didn’t make a stupendous save off Inacio Miguel’s from a Chiefs’ set piece.
🏆 𝔹𝕖𝕥𝕨𝕒𝕪 ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕡 🏆— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) September 28, 2024
⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Iqraam Rayners puts Masandawana ahead!
𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬 1⃣➖2⃣ 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC 1
🌐 https://t.co/z8ZQ9bYk9o
📻 SABC Radio Stations#SABCSportFootball #BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/hUHTn5x9SH
With their fans relentless in showing trust in what they were doing, Chiefs were again unlucky not to score when substitute Ashley du Preez broke free and put in a cross which caused a lot of havoc in the Sundowns area before it was cleared.
It was again Williams who came to Sundowns rescue when Edson Castillo looked to level matters with a diving header with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock.
The pulsating encounter deserved Chiefs equaliser but Sundowns showed a lot of class in keeping their lead against a side which had their vocal fans backing them all the way.
Nabi and Chiefs fans will be disappointed with the result, but the fight Chiefs showed in both halves, attacking a team that is not used to the backtracking, will give them a lot of hope.
Game management is what Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi will praise his team for, as they managed to just hold on to their lead on their way to winning a third successive league match against a Chiefs side which created several openings in the second stanza.
It’s still a long way, but Nabi may be the Chiefs coach to finally give them what they’ve missed in nine unprecedented barren years.