Sundowns beat Chiefs again in an exciting clash at FNB Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their grip on having a number on Kaizer Chiefs, recovering from an early goal to beat Amakhosi 2-1 in a breath-taking Betway Premiership match played in front of a sold-out crowd at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Having lost all their previous four league matches against seven-time successive champions Sundowns in the last two seasons, Chiefs were expected to sit back and take their time in gauging their decorated visitors before building their attacks.

But this Chiefs under new Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, which came here having won their first two league games away to AmaZulu FC and Marumo Gallants, showed too much confidence, grit and willingness to fight.

And with almost 70% of the support backing them, there was no way Chiefs could lie low and let their visitors dictate the terms.

The positive start by Chiefs gifted them the opening goal, with their main target man Ranga Chivaviro using his big frame well to shrug off Mosa Lebusa’s attempt to stop him on his way to beating Bafana Bafana’s no.1 Ronwen Williams in Sundowns’ goals.