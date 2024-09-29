Soccer

First place this early is virtually meaningless, says Liverpool coach Slot

29 September 2024 - 09:04 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts against Wolves.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts against Wolves.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is not getting carried away with his side topping the Premier League standings after their victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, their fourth win in all competitions in less than two weeks.

Slot's side have 15 points from six league games, one point more than reigning champions Manchester City and last season's runners-up Arsenal.

Saturday's victory was the latest in a string of solid results for Liverpool, who defeated AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League, beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the league and then crushed West Ham United 5-1 in a League Cup third-round tie.

However, Dutch coach Slot insisted it did not mean Liverpool were definitely title challengers.

“I always try to be realistic and Juergen's work has been incredible, everybody knows this,” Slot said of former manager Juergen Klopp, who stepped down after last season.

“Two years ago was the last time they played in the Champions League and they finished fifth. Now we have to prove that we can compete in the Champions League and the Premier League.

“After 19 games, it'll tell me something but not after six.”

Ibrahima Konate scored his first ever Premier League goal at Molineux while Mohamed Salah converted a penalty. Wolves had equalised after some sloppy defending from Konate.

The French centre back teased midfielder Ryan Gravenberch during their postgame interviews that he deserved to be named man of the match and not the Dutchman, who was presented with the award.

However, Slot was not laughing.

“Konate? Then maybe he forgot the moment we conceded a goal,” the Dutchman said. “That was the reason we conceded as he wasn't there and it was avoidable.

“By conceding this way, they came back into the game and the good thing for us, is we immediately scored to make it 2-1. With only one goal making the difference, it makes it a difficult game until the end.”

Liverpool host Bologna in a Champions League match on Wednesday.

MORE:

Top clubs splash out R200m in transfers

Premier Soccer League clubs spent an estimated figure north of R200m in market activity  during the transfer window which closed last week.
Sport
11 hours ago

Arsenal score two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester, Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2

Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead but then struck twice in stoppage time to secure a 4-2 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Sundowns beat Chiefs again in an exciting clash at FNB Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their grip on having a number on Kaizer Chiefs, recovering from an early goal to beat Amakhosi 2-1 in a breath-taking ...
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Komphela spotted in his Lamborghini imparting wisdom to traffic officers Soccer
  2. All eyes on Comrades Marathon champion Piet Wiersma at Hollywoodbets 10km race ... Sport
  3. Boks destroy Los Pumas to win Rugby Championship Rugby
  4. Sundowns beat Chiefs again in an exciting clash at FNB Stadium Soccer
  5. Rickelton hopes first international half-century will ease his anxiety Cricket

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18