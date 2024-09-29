There wasn't really much to write home about the first half though Pirates were a bit dominant as far as ball possession was concerned.
The highlight of the first period was Thabiso Sesana's yellow card in the ninth minute after he forcefully pulled Justice Figuareido's neck.
The fact that Deono van Rooyen was there as a cover saved Sesana from a straight red card. Sesana would be replaced by Nkosinathi Sibisi at halftime.
Seeing that things weren't really happening, Pirates fullbacks Deon Hotto and Van Rooyen on the right and left side respectively constantly swapped flanks but still struggled to find joy as Bay were so disciplined at the back.
Pirates had a few half chances with one of them coming from Hotto late in the stanza, where the left-back unleashed a strong shot outside the box only for Bay goalkeeper Ian Otiono to uncomfortably stop it.
As much as they were still not as fluid as they normally are, Pirates improved tremendously in the second half, amassing more box entries.
Thalente Mbatha nearly broke the deadlock with a long-range low-driven effort seven minutes into the stanza but Otieno, who was excellent all game long, pulled out a fine save. Otiono also saved Relebohile Mofokeng's gorgeously curled strike in the 62nd minute.
Even so, Figuareido was a thorn in the flesh of Pirates' defence, using speed and physique to create space. Chaine once pulled out a great save to deny the Swazi international. Pirates eventually found the deserved goal when Dlamini's free-kick just outside the box beat Otieno.
Kabelo Dlamini's late stunner gives Pirates victory over stubborn Richards Bay
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates maintained their perfect start to the Betway Premiership season by clinching their third win in three games against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.
Kabelo Dlamini came off the bench to net a gorgeous free-kick in the 82nd minute to give Bucs a 1-0 win.
Pirates were without their two most instrumental players thus far this season in Monnapule Saleng, who scored in each of their last three games, and Olisa Ndah, who was voted man of the match in their previous game which they won 3-0 at home to Polokwane City last Saturday.
Saleng was substituted for Karim Kamvuidi in the 59th minute against Polokwane after picking up an injury and leaving him out of the match-day squad looks like a precaution as Pirates have a big game on Saturday, the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Ndah is also believed to have a niggle and was spared for the final.
