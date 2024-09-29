Soccer

Slick Spurs romp to 3-0 win over 10-man Manchester United

29 September 2024 - 19:59 By Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring their second goal against Man United with Brennan Johnson.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as the visitors ran roughshod over the bedraggled home side.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs climbed to eighth in the table on 10 points after six games, while beleaguered United, who saw captain Bruno Fernandes sent off in the 42nd minute for a high challenge on James Maddison, are 12th with seven points.

Tottenham went ahead in the third minute when defender Micky van de Ven picked up the ball and carried it over half the length of the pitch before playing a precise low centre across the six-yard box for the wide open Johnson to tap in.

Spurs continued to run circles around United, doubling their lead in the 47th when Lisandro Martinez slipped on the halfway line. Johnson sprinted away and his deflected cross fell to Kulusevski, who acrobatically clipped the ball past Andre Onana.

Solanke had scores of angry United fans heading for the exits when he stuck his leg out to poke the ball home from close range in the 77th minute after Pape Matar Sarr headed on a corner kick from fellow substitute Lucas Bergvall.

