Soccer

SuperSport, SABC secure rights for 2024-25 Champions League and Confed Cup: Caf

South African pay-channel and public broadcaster also get rights to the Super Cup, Women's Champions League

30 September 2024 - 17:24
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
The Caf Champions League trophy ahead of the final, second leg match between Al Ahly against Esperance Tunis in Cairo on May 25 2024.
The Caf Champions League trophy ahead of the final, second leg match between Al Ahly against Esperance Tunis in Cairo on May 25 2024.
Image: EPA/Mohamed Hossam/Backpagepix

SuperSport have won the pay TV rights in English for the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) premium interclub competitions, and the SABC has concluded the free-to-air rights in all languages, Caf announced on Monday.

East Africa-based Azam Media also secured free-to-air rights, with the deals covering sub-Saharan Africa.

Caf said the “new media rights and TV agreements for the 2024-25 Caf interclub competitions follow a successful bidding process for the pay TV (English) and free-to-air (all languages) in sub-Saharan African territory”.

“The rights include African football’s premium club competitions, the 2024-25 Caf Champions League, 2024-25 Caf Confederation Cup, 2024 Caf Women’s Champions League 2024 and 2025 Caf Super Cup.

“Caf reached agreements with SuperSport International for the pay TV rights (in English) and the SABC and Azam Media for the free-to-air rights.”

Caf president Patrice Motsepe said the rights come amid tremendous international growth in interest in Africa's interclub tournaments.

“The exponential growth and global competitiveness of football in Africa has resulted in substantial interest from major African and international broadcasters in African football,” he said.

“SuperSport, SABC and Azam Media have been participating competitively in the Caf media rights bids. Caf welcomes them all as partners, joining a number of Caf’s media rights-holders.

“We are committed to ensuring Caf’s competitions including its broadcast products are world-class.”

Caf said TV audiences for “the 2023-24 Caf Champions League grew by over 25% in North Africa while East Africa and Southern Africa saw growth of over 40% in both TV audiences and digital engagement”.

