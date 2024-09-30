Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called for the urgent implementation of video assistant referee (VAR) in South African after controversial decisions in the Betway Premiership game where Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Among the decisions that caused a furore was when Iqraam Rayners scored Downs' second goal, while it was argued Lucas Ribeiro was in an offside position in the build-up to scoring.
The decision that rankled Chiefs fans most, resulting in plastic missiles thrown onto the pitch, was when Edson Castillo looked to have equalised for Chiefs with a last-gasp strike, but referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa overruled the goal, pointing to an infringement by Chiefs defender Inácio Miguel on Mosa Lebusa before the ball reached the Venezuelan midfielder. TV replays seemed to confirm the foul, though debate has raged about the extent of the contact.
‘We need VAR now’: McKenzie after Chiefs vs Sundowns clash
Image: Veli Nhlapo
McKenzie said he would meet with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the South African Football Association (Safa) to discuss the implementation of VAR.
“All football loving fans know the time for VAR has arrived in South African football. We need VAR, and we need it now. The meetings start now because we are not a 10th-world country. I will report back soonest after meeting Safa and the PSL this week,” he said.
McKenzie was not the only figure who voiced unhappiness over officiating in the match. Politician and MK Party national organiser Floyd Shivambu criticised the match officials.
“We went to watch the terribly officiated match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi will be the most dominant team this season, and Safa has to intervene decisively with reckless referees because it’s not good for football,” Shivambu said.
Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa pointed out that match officials in the PSL are not fully professional, which makes it harder to maintain standards.
“Whatever the game, always remember South Africa has amateur referees refereeing a professional league.”
