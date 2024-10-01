Foden will be back to his best soon, predicts Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City forward Phil Foden has so far struggled to scale anywhere near the heights of last season but manager Pep Guardiola believes his campaign is about to lift off.

Foden scored 28 goals for club and country in all competitions and was named PFA Player of the Year but has begun four of his five games this time on the bench with his only start coming against Watford in the League Cup.

Speaking ahead of City's Champions League clash away in Slovakia against Slovan Bratislava, Guardiola said he was not concerned, saying the 24-year-old is getting back up to speed.

“Maybe I can have some doubts in many things, but Phil Foden is going to be back! As much as he feels good, he will be back,” Guardiola said.

“I think in 30 minutes at St James' Park [against Newcastle on Saturday], I felt already something that I like that I didn't see for example against Watford.”