Pirates will be ‘permanently under threat’ from Stellies in MTN8 final: Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro acknowledges there is not much separating his team from Stellenbosch FC and he expects a closely contested clash when they meet in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Both clubs have started the 2024-25 season well, with Pirates winning eight and drawn two of their 10 matches in all competitions while Steve Barker's Stellies have won seven, lost one and drawn two of their 10.

Riveiro has also not forgotten that Bucs only managed to beat Stellies once, 2-1 in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal last season, and lost the second leg 1-0 but reached the final on their away goal; while Bucs lost twice against Stellies in the league.

Though Pirates will easily have the majority of the support in Moses Mabhida and recent cup track record as they have won four of the last five finals, including two in the MTN8, Riveiro said Stellies, who won the other cup trophy on offer in that period, cannot be underestimated.