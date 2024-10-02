McCarthy, who had a stellar career with clubs that also included Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns, challenged the players who will compete in the final to find the net so they can contribute to the MTN8 Goals for Charity initiative.
Ramagalela — who also played for Black Leopards, University of Pretoria (Tuks), Polokwane City and Highlands Park — said goalkeepers Sipho Chaine of Pirates and Sage Stephens of Stellies are going to be crucial in the final.
Gould, who also turned out for Jomo Cosmos and Sekhukhune United, said Pirates, seeking to become the first club to win the competition three times in succession are slight favourites but must not underestimate highly competitive Stellenbosch.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Ramagalela, McCarthy, Gould expect fireworks in MTN8 final
MTN8 ambassadors predict exciting game between two strong teams and also goals to excite sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
MTN8 ambassadors Fabian McCarthy, Rodney Ramagalela and Morgan Gould are expecting fireworks when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
In the 39th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer Chiefs defender McCarthy, former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Ramagalela and former Chiefs and SuperSport United centreback Gould.
The three former players, previewing the MTN8 final, which sold out within four hours of tickets going on sale, said predicted an exciting game between two strong teams and also goals to excite the packed stadium.
