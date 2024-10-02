Soccer

No shake-up expected in PSL election as Khoza, most of exco set to remain

David Thidiela of Black Leopards may face stiff competition for his seat in next month's general meeting

02 October 2024 - 14:29
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

No major shake-up is expected in the composition of the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee (exco) next month. 

The PSL will host its quadrennial general meeting on November 13 to elect the new exco but early projections indicate most of the members will remain in their roles for another four-year term under chair Irvin Khoza, who is set to stand again. 

Members likely to receive enough support and continue serving are Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), John Comitis (Cape Town City), Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United), Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Robert Benadie (Stellenbosch FC). 

There is a question mark on the future of David Thidiela of Black Leopards who, it is understood, may face stiff competition for his seat and could be replaced by Johnny Mogaladi (Polokwane City), Tim Sukazi (TS Galaxy) or Siviwe Mpengesi (Chippa United). 

“Projections are the seven members will continue to serve on the exco but there is a serious question mark on the future of Thidiela, who faces competition from Johnny, Tim and Chippa,” said a source, who did not want to be named. 

“There is an issue that Thidiela may be disruptive as an ordinary member because exco members are represented by the chair during deliberations.”

Among issues to be discussed at the meeting are the implementation of a video assistant referee and coaching standards, as suggested by the South African Football Association (Safa). 

