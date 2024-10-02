SA U-20 side on the verge of qualifying for Afcon

“We have players we feel will be able to give us enough to play against Angola on Thursday in the semifinal. We are confident and there won’t be complacency from our side,” Mdaka said.
“We have explained the importance of this match to the players and everyone is ready to go.”
Mdaka was not entirely happy with is team's performance in the win over Comoros, but expects an improved performance against Angola.
“It wasn't a game we normally play. We struggled a bit on our own, mostly because of the approach by opponents, which was physical.”
Mdaka said the technical team has been trying to manage a squad that includes former SuperSport star Shandre Campbell — who signed for Club Brugge's academy, Club NXT, in June — as they have tried to ensure everyone gets game time.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
South Africa are on the verge of qualifying for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Amajita beat Comoros 2-0 in their Cosafa/Afcon U-20 qualifiers match in Mozambique on Tuesday to book a place in the semifinals against Angola on Thursday where victory will take them to the U-20 Afcon next year.
South Africa ended Group C with a full complement of nine points after their win over Comoros secured through goals from Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Siyabonga Mabena and a late strike by Ofentse Kgosana of Kaizer Chiefs.
The other semifinal will be between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
South Africa's coach Raymond Mdaka said they are confident of winning the clash against Angola and reaching the final to qualify for the U-20 Afcon.
“We are trying to keep momentum while managing players. We have three goalkeepers and we are left with 17 infield players.
“It becomes a challenge in managing them but you go to that kind of game and you don’t want them to drop their heads and allow complacency. We want everyone to get a chance while trying to balance the situation on the field.
“The most challenging area is at the back because we don't have enough numbers and also the red card we got from Lazola Maku. It was not deliberate because there is no player who will go out there to get a red card.
“It is a situation that is manageable. All the players are fine and we will have the strongest team for the semifinal.
“The semis are equal to the final because if we win there we have already qualified for the U-20 Afcon.”
