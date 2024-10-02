Soccer

SA U-20 side on the verge of qualifying for Afcon

A win against Comoros puts coach Raymond Mdaka's team in the semifinals against Angola, where another victory will secure an U-20 Nations Cup place

02 October 2024 - 08:06
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa's Ofentse Kgosana celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2024 TotalEnergies U-20 Afcon/Cosafa qualifier against Comoros at ABB Stadium in Maputo.
South Africa's Ofentse Kgosana celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2024 TotalEnergies U-20 Afcon/Cosafa qualifier against Comoros at ABB Stadium in Maputo.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

South Africa are on the verge of qualifying for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). 

Amajita beat Comoros 2-0 in their Cosafa/Afcon U-20 qualifiers match in Mozambique on Tuesday to book a place in the semifinals against Angola on Thursday where victory will take them to the U-20 Afcon next year. 

South Africa ended Group C with a full complement of nine points after their win over Comoros secured through goals from Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Siyabonga Mabena and a late strike by Ofentse Kgosana of Kaizer Chiefs.

The other semifinal will be between Zimbabwe and Zambia. 

South Africa's coach Raymond Mdaka said they are confident of winning the clash against Angola and reaching the final to qualify for the U-20 Afcon.

Mngqithi, Riveiro, Nabi: the sheriffs bossing the PSL in void left by Pitso and Rulani

Strong starts from Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, some tasty encounters and Barker's Stellenbosch added as dark horses are making for an explosive ...
Sport
16 hours ago

“We have players we feel will be able to give us enough to play against Angola on Thursday in the semifinal. We are confident and there won’t be complacency from our side,” Mdaka said. 

“We have explained the importance of this match to the players and everyone is ready to go.”

Mdaka was not entirely happy with is team's performance in the win over Comoros, but expects an improved performance against Angola. 

“It wasn't a game we normally play. We struggled a bit on our own, mostly because of the approach by opponents, which was physical.” 

Mdaka said the technical team has been trying to manage a squad that includes former SuperSport star Shandre Campbell — who signed for Club Brugge's academy, Club NXT, in June — as they have tried to ensure everyone gets game time. 

Pirates will be ‘permanently under threat’ from Stellies in MTN8 final: Riveiro

Bucs coach aware his side only beat Steve Barker's on-form winelands team once in four clashes last campaign.
Sport
22 hours ago

“We are trying to keep momentum while managing players. We have three goalkeepers and we are left with 17 infield players.

“It becomes a challenge in managing them but you go to that kind of game and you don’t want them to drop their heads and allow complacency. We want everyone to get a chance while trying to balance the situation on the field.

“The most challenging area is at the back because we don't have enough numbers and also the red card we got from Lazola Maku. It was not deliberate because there is no player who will go out there to get a red card. 

“It is a situation that is manageable. All the players are fine and we will have the strongest team for the semifinal.

“The semis are equal to the final because if we win there we have already qualified for the U-20 Afcon.” 

READ MORE

‘I have awakened what was slumbering’: Nabi says being good is in Chiefs’ DNA

Sundowns coach Mngqithi praises Amakhosi as ‘refreshed’ and ‘energised’, but Nabi says there is much work to do.
Sport
1 day ago

AmaZulu part ways with coach Pablo Franco Martin

AmaZulu have parted ways with coach Pablo Franco Martin and his assistant Aitor van den Brule.
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport, SABC land big Caf deal for Champions League and Confed Cup

South African pay channel and public broadcaster also get rights to the Super Cup, Women's Champions League.
Sport
1 day ago

I’m only fine-tuning Mokwena’s tactics, says Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has dismissed the notion that he’s changing Rulani Mokwena’s footprint at the club, crediting him for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

POLL | What do you think about the officiating of the Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs game?

Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 Betway Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday left fans complaining about the decisions by match officials.
Sport
2 days ago

‘We need VAR now’: McKenzie after Chiefs vs Sundowns clash

“All football loving fans know the time for VAR has arrived in South African football."
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Komphela spotted in his Lamborghini imparting wisdom to traffic officers Soccer
  2. It’s not important any more whether I am the best or not: Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer
  3. Pirates will be ‘permanently under threat’ from Stellies in MTN8 final: Riveiro Soccer
  4. Bavuma says public needs to ‘be sensitive’ about Proteas’ plight Cricket
  5. POLL | What do you think about the officiating of the Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Emfuleni municipality failed to pay September salaries
Fireworks expected when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch in MTN8 Final