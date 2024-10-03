Bafana coach Broos says maybe it’s time Percy Tau left Al Ahly

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Boos has suggested Percy Tau might consider leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly for a club where he will be happier.

Tau has been somewhat off the boil over the past few months for both club and country leading to intense pressure by South African fans that Broos has labelled as unfair on the attacker.

He has been in and out of Bafana since the team returned from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast and Tau has again been omitted him from the squad to take on Congo in back to back qualifiers next week.

Broos, naming his 23-man squad for this month's crucial 2025 Afcon qualifiers Congo at the SABC studios in Auckland Park, said Tau was not included because the striker indicated he “has personal issues” to attend to.