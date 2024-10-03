Soccer

Broos names Bafana squad without Percy Tau, who ‘has personal issues’

Orlando Pirates centreback Thabiso Sesane drafted in as a replacement for injured Siyabonga Ngezana for big Nations Cup qualifiers against Congo

03 October 2024 - 12:43
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. File photo
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos named a 23-man squad for this month's crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo that did not include star attacker Percy Tau, who the Bafana Bafana coach said has “personal issues” to attend to.

The home and away matches against Congo could be make or break for Bafana, this year's bronze medallists in Ivory Coast, in their campaign to be at the next Nations Cup.

Star attacker Percy Tau has been playing matches for Al Ahly in Egypt.

“There are some personal issues and I will not comment more on that, and I have to accept it,” Broos said, announcing his squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.

Tau, who at that time had battled injuries and been out of favour at Ahly, was not named in the squad for last month's qualifiers either.

Broossais then he he wanted to protect Tau from criticism he received for an at times lacklustre performance at the Nations Cup in January and February, and he was not mentally ready to be in the squad.

Orlando Pirates centreback Thabiso Sesane has been included as a replacement for Romania-based centreback Siyabonga Ngezana. The former Kaizer Chiefs defender, who made defensive errors in last month's games, is out injured. 

A notable return is for captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who has been back from injury for Mamelodi Sundowns.

His presence was missed in last month's Nations Cup qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, especially in the draw against Uganda where AmaZulu's Veli Mothwa allowed in a goal with a goalkeeping error.

Mothwa has not been included, with SuperSport United's Ricardo Goss making the squad along with Pirates' Sipho Chaine.

There was again no room for Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who had been named in Broos's preliminary squad.

Bafana, who are second in Group K on goal difference from leaders Uganda on four points, meet Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on October 11 (6pm) and in Brazzaville on October 15 (6pm SA time).

South Africa survived a few scares, partly down to lack of match fitness for a number of their players due to the late start of the Betway Premiership, to come through this month's opening two matches relatively well. They secured two last-gasp results — a 2-2 home draw against the Cranes and 3-2 win away against South Sudan.

Six or four points against Congo will put South Africa in a strong position to reach the next Nations Cup in Morocco. The top two sides in each group progress.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (SuperSport United), Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC), Thabiso Sesane (Orlando Pirates), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC), Luke le Roux (IFK Värnamo, Sweden), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)

Forwards: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Elias Mokwana (Esperance de Tunis, Tunisia), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

