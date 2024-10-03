Broos names Bafana squad without Percy Tau, who ‘has personal issues’

Hugo Broos named a 23-man squad for this month's crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo that did not include star attacker Percy Tau, who the Bafana Bafana coach said has “personal issues” to attend to.

The home and away matches against Congo could be make or break for Bafana, this year's bronze medallists in Ivory Coast, in their campaign to be at the next Nations Cup.

Star attacker Percy Tau has been playing matches for Al Ahly in Egypt.

“There are some personal issues and I will not comment more on that, and I have to accept it,” Broos said, announcing his squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.

Tau, who at that time had battled injuries and been out of favour at Ahly, was not named in the squad for last month's qualifiers either.

Broossais then he he wanted to protect Tau from criticism he received for an at times lacklustre performance at the Nations Cup in January and February, and he was not mentally ready to be in the squad.