Messi takes Miami from 27th to 1st, wins 46th trophy lifting Supporters’ Shield

Lionel Messi scored twice and Drake Callender made a late penalty-kick save as Inter Miami held on for a 3-2 victory over the host Columbus Crew to clinch the Supporters' Shield in a battle of heavyweights on Wednesday.

The Supporters' Shield is a major trophy in Major League Soccer (MLS).

In the US, football is always carried out a little differently. The league champion is not decided simply by points at the end of the season. There are the MLS Cup Playoffs, where the top nine teams of the Eastern And Western Conferences play in an elimination tournament to reach the MLS Cup, the annual championship game or final.

The Supporters' Shield is awarded for the team with the most points in either conference in the regular season.