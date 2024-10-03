‘What can I do?’: Bafana coach Broos on Mokoena, Mudau’s situation at Sundowns

Leaving central midfielder Teboho Mokoena and right-back Khuliso Mudau out of the Bafana Bafana squad because they have been sidelined from Mamelodi Sundowns' starting line-up never crossed Bafana coach Hugo Broos's mind.

Broos named both players on Thursday in his latest squad to face Congo in back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha qualifiers on October 11 and in Brazzaville on October 15.

Bafana and Uganda lead Group K on four points and four points for South Africa against the Congolese could conceivably see them with one foot in the next Nations Cup. The top two teams from each group qualify. Bafana end their group campaign against Uganda away and South Sudan next month.

Mokoena last played for Sundowns in the MTN8 second leg semifinal against Stellenbosch at the beginning of last month. Mudau only got 10 minutes in Sundowns' last league match against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday having also last featured when the Brazilians were eliminated by Stellies in their MTN8 semifinal second leg on September 1.