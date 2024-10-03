‘What can I do?’: Bafana coach Broos on Mokoena, Mudau’s situation at Sundowns
South Africa boss says such occurrences are why he wants a meeting with PSL coaches to establish better communication channels
Leaving central midfielder Teboho Mokoena and right-back Khuliso Mudau out of the Bafana Bafana squad because they have been sidelined from Mamelodi Sundowns' starting line-up never crossed Bafana coach Hugo Broos's mind.
Broos named both players on Thursday in his latest squad to face Congo in back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha qualifiers on October 11 and in Brazzaville on October 15.
Bafana and Uganda lead Group K on four points and four points for South Africa against the Congolese could conceivably see them with one foot in the next Nations Cup. The top two teams from each group qualify. Bafana end their group campaign against Uganda away and South Sudan next month.
Mokoena last played for Sundowns in the MTN8 second leg semifinal against Stellenbosch at the beginning of last month. Mudau only got 10 minutes in Sundowns' last league match against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday having also last featured when the Brazilians were eliminated by Stellies in their MTN8 semifinal second leg on September 1.
📋 𝔹𝔸𝔽𝔸ℕ𝔸 𝔹𝔸𝔽𝔸ℕ𝔸 𝕊ℚ𝕌𝔸𝔻 𝔸ℕℕ𝕆𝕌ℕℂ𝔼𝕄𝔼ℕ𝕋 📋
🗣️ "𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩'𝙨 𝙖 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙢"
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he doesn't understand why Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau were not playing at Sundowns recently!
Downs' two-legged semi against Stellies came a week before Bafana played Uganda and South Sudan. Both players completed those disappointing matches for Sundowns — the Brazilians lost 1-0 away and home — before coach Manqoba Mngqithi left them out of his side in two Caf Champions League preliminary ties and three Betway Premiership matches.
Mngqithi's decision to omit two of his and the national team's key players — Mokoena and Mudau were stars of Bafana's bronze medal performance at this year's Nations Cup — not surprised Sundowns followers and football fans in South Africa.
Broos admitted he also battled to understand the decision.
“I'm concerned, but what can I do? I have to respect the decisions of the coach there [Mngqithi]. I didn't think for a moment that they're not good enough. That's a surprise for me.
“I know Khuliso and I know Teboho — that [them being benched] means Sundowns must be a very, very good place,” Broos said after announcing is squad for the games against Congo at the SABC Studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names his final squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Congo in Gqeberha on 11 October 2024, and away on 15 October 2024
“But it's OK, what can I do? I have to accept it and hope that one day the coach changes his mind and gives more playing time to Teboho and to Khuliso because they're two very good players.”
Mokoena's partner in Bafana's central midfield role in Bafana, Sphephelo Sithole, is out injured. That would make it even more difficult for Broos to drop Mokoena based on lack of game time.
The coach will be looking to pair the Sundowns midfielder with either Orlando Pirates' Thalente Mbatha, Stellenbosch FC's Jayden Adams or Luke le Roux.
Mbatha may have the advantage in that he played alongside Mokoena and scored two last-gasp goals for Bafana as a super-sub Sithole to earn Bafana last month's crucial 2-2 home draw against Uganda and 3-2 victory away to South Sudan.
Broos added the reason has so often asked for a meeting with Premier Soccer League club coaches was because closer relationship with them can make it easier for him to understand decisions like the one Mngqithi has taken on Mudau and Mokoena.
“I can't tell a coach of the club that he must put in a certain player,” said the Belgian. “But I can talk with him to better understand why he's not [playing a certain player].
“That's a big difference because now I only see and read what the coach is saying in the papers. It's better that we speak man-to-man with a colleague or during a meeting. That can help a lot.”