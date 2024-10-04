French soccer player Paul Pogba’s doping suspension has been cut to 18 months from an initial four years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.
“The suspension is now 18 months, starting September 11, 2023,” CAS director-general Matthieu Reeb told Reuters.
The France international was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organisation (NADO Italia) in September 2023 after testing positive for DHEA — a banned substance that raises levels of testosterone.
Pogba has doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Image: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
French soccer player Paul Pogba’s doping suspension has been cut to 18 months from an initial four years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.
“The suspension is now 18 months, starting September 11, 2023,” CAS director-general Matthieu Reeb told Reuters.
The France international was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organisation (NADO Italia) in September 2023 after testing positive for DHEA — a banned substance that raises levels of testosterone.
Under the radar Liverpool seek to cement top spot
The 31-year-old Pogba, who has a contract with Italy's Juventus until June 2026, denied any wrongdoing and said in February he would appeal to CAS.
The doping test was performed after Juve's 3-0 season-opening victory in Serie A at Udinese on August 20, 2023.
The tribunal said it had detected prohibited “non-endogenous testosterone metabolites”, adding that the results were “consistent with the exogenous (external) origin of the target compounds”.
READ MORE
Arteta lauds Arsenal’s Havertz, Haaland nets 42nd Champions League goal
Foden will be back to his best soon, predicts Man City boss Guardiola
First place this early is virtually meaningless, says Liverpool coach Slot
Man City held at Newcastle in gruelling 1-1 draw
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos