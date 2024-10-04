Soccer

Pogba has doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March

04 October 2024 - 20:42 By By Julien Pretot
Paul Pogba has had doping suspension cut to 18 months and he is eligible to play next March.
Paul Pogba has had doping suspension cut to 18 months and he is eligible to play next March.
Image: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

French soccer player Paul Pogba’s doping suspension has been cut to 18 months from an initial four years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

“The suspension is now 18 months, starting September 11, 2023,” CAS director-general Matthieu Reeb told Reuters.

The France international was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organisation (NADO Italia) in September 2023 after testing positive for DHEA — a banned substance that raises levels of testosterone.

Under the radar Liverpool seek to cement top spot

Much of the focus in the early weeks of the Premier League season has been on the opening salvos in another title battle between Manchester City and ...
Sport
16 hours ago

The 31-year-old Pogba, who has a contract with Italy's Juventus until June 2026, denied any wrongdoing and said in February he would appeal to CAS.

The doping test was performed after Juve's 3-0 season-opening victory in Serie A at Udinese on August 20, 2023.

The tribunal said it had detected prohibited “non-endogenous testosterone metabolites”, adding that the results were “consistent with the exogenous (external) origin of the target compounds”.

