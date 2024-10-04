Soccer

POLL | Can Pirates beat Stellenbosch and take the MTN8 trophy for the third consecutive season?

04 October 2024 - 13:55 By TIMESLIVE
Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates, is in the spotlight as he will guide the team in another MTN8 final.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

For Orlando Pirates, the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday will not be an ordinary match but an opportunity to make history by winning the trophy for the third consecutive year.

The Soweto giants won the trophy in 2020 and it remained with them in 2022 and 2023.

Before 2020, the team had last won the trophy in 2011.

There is much interest in the final — tickets were sold out in less than four hours after going on sale on September 19.

Coach Jose Riveiro’s team has been on a winning streak, they have not lost a game in their past 10 matches.

Though Stellenbosch does not have an impressive record compared with their opponents, the team beat Premier Soccer League log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in the MTN8 semifinals. 

Coach Steve Barker’s team have been working to beat the underdogs status and define themselves as worthy opponents to big teams in South Africa.

