Chaine was asked what he expects from Stellenbosch FC on Saturday. Another player would dived straight away to answering, but Chaine probed the journalists to give more substance to the question, asking "in which way?".
Even after the journo had tried to expand, Chaine was not 100% satisfied, smiling and breathing heavily before answering: "A very vague question, but OK. We're expecting a very tough match. We know they're a very good side and we know the threats they pose. We'll do our best to prepare and do the best we can.
"Cup finals are a different game, apart from some I have played. Each comes with its own threat. There's no same final. Every game is different and you prepare in a different way. You try and execute whatever you planned throughout the week.
"The best we can do as Orlando Pirates is focus on the game on Saturday and forget to dwell on what we've done in the past. I want to do something new, work as hard as I can and not focus more on what has happened in the past."
‘We’ll play the match not the occasion’: Chaine as Pirates seek history in MTN8 final
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
That Sipho Chaine is a vital player in Orlando Pirates' pursuit of the historical three consecutive MTN8 titles is in no doubt.
The Pirates shot stopper has been there, in-between Pirates poles, only missing the first win in the MTN8 final when they beat AmaZulu 1-0 in Durban towards the end of 2022.
Chaine was, however, there when Pirates retained the trophy last year, outshining SA's No 1 goalkeeper Rownen Williams when Bucs beat Sundowns 3-1 on penalties after the match had ended 0-0.
Chaine has played in all last three domestic cup finals, including two in the Nedbank Cup that Pirates have played and won in the last two seasons.
It's no wonder he likened Saturday's MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC as just another match.
Chaine is so used to appearing in finals that they no longer give him goosebumps. Not that the lanky Pirates keeper ever takes anything for granted. He pays attention to detail, including the substance of some of the questions journalists threw at him on Tuesday ahead of the final.
"I think the important thing for us is to play the match and not focus much on the occasion," Chaine said when asked what it will mean for him and his teammates to win the competition for the third time.
"I think the most important thing for us is to focus on the game and what we're trying to execute, like we've been doing since the start of the season. To push ourselves to win games and to getting better. I think that's the most important thing we should focus on this weekend," said the 27-year-old.
Pirates have shown much improvement in their game this season, winning eight of their first 10 matches in three competitions, with Chaine playing in all of them and only conceding three goals.
‘From day one, we knew we had a good coach’: Riveiro and Pirates’ love affair continues in MTN8 final
Chaine was asked what he expects from Stellenbosch FC on Saturday. Another player would dived straight away to answering, but Chaine probed the journalists to give more substance to the question, asking "in which way?".
Even after the journo had tried to expand, Chaine was not 100% satisfied, smiling and breathing heavily before answering: "A very vague question, but OK. We're expecting a very tough match. We know they're a very good side and we know the threats they pose. We'll do our best to prepare and do the best we can.
"Cup finals are a different game, apart from some I have played. Each comes with its own threat. There's no same final. Every game is different and you prepare in a different way. You try and execute whatever you planned throughout the week.
"The best we can do as Orlando Pirates is focus on the game on Saturday and forget to dwell on what we've done in the past. I want to do something new, work as hard as I can and not focus more on what has happened in the past."
Mngqithi, Riveiro, Nabi: the sheriffs bossing the PSL in void left by Pitso and Rulani
With that mentality you can rest assured Pirates have safe hands in goals, a keeper who has conceded only one goal in this competition going to the final.
"Throughout my career I've tried to be best version of myself. I always try to improve in every game. It's a new day and it's another chance for me to be better in whatever I'm trying to do.
"In every aspect of my game I try to be my biggest critic, and that has helped me to improve and become a better player," said Chaine, who earned his first Bafana cap in Bafana's 3-2 win over South Sudan in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last month.
MORE:
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Ramagalela, McCarthy, Gould expect fireworks in MTN8 final
Mdaka takes Amajita to U-20 Afcon — against all odds
‘I know Saleng and he knows me’: Stellies’ Basadien seeks more cup glory against Pirates
Orlando Pirates need to fight fire with fire against Stellies in MTN8 final
Pirates will be ‘permanently under threat’ from Stellies in MTN8 final: Riveiro
Maybe it’s time Percy Tau left Al Ahly, says Bafana coach Broos
‘What can I do?’: Bafana coach Broos on Mokoena, Mudau’s situation at Sundowns
Broos names Bafana squad without Percy Tau, who ‘has personal issues’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos