Soccer

Amajita beat Zambia to claim Cosafa U-20 title

05 October 2024 - 17:05
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
South Africa's midfielder Shandre Campbell competes for the ball with Samson Ngulube of Zambia during their 2024 TotalEnergies U20 Afcon Cosafa Qualifier final at ABB Stadium in Maputo on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SA U-20 beat their Zambia counterparts 2-0 in the final of the Caf U-20 Africa Cup of Nations/Cosafa qualifier at ABB Stadium in Mozambique on Saturday afternoon.

With this victory, Amajita have been crowned regional age group champions but both teams will represent Cosafa at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). 

South Africa's goals were scored by Shandre Campbell and Jody Lee Ah-Shene while Tylon Smith was named the man-of-the-match.

Mdaka takes Amajita to U-20 Afcon — against all odds

Coach Raymond Mdaka's SA Under-20s, despite missing a number of big-name top flight stars, have reached the final of the youth Cosafa Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

Amajita coach Ramond Mdaka started the match with the strongest possible team that included attacker Shandre Campbell who joined Club NXT in the Challenger Pro League in Belgium from SuperSport United during the off-season. 

The other notable starter for SA was promising Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Siyabonga Mabena while his teammate Kutlwano Letlhaku and Emile Witbooi of Cape Town City started on the bench. 

