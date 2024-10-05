Pirates score two late goals against Stellies to lift MTN8 trophy for third time in a row

Pirates had come to this game as huge favourites, though Stellies, the only team to win the other trophy (Carling Knockout Cup) that Pirates had not won in the last two seasons, put up a brave fight until the lapse of concentration in the dying minutes cost them the game and R10m that was pocketed by the winners.

Stellies deserved their lead as they pressed Pirates into their own half before they opened the score via Lehlohonolo Mojela's exquisite volley. Mojela benefited from Pirates defence which was caught napping when Andre de Jong flicked Thabo Moloisane's long range throw in into the box in the 12th minute.

That Mojela's goal was accompanied by thunderous applause and showed there were many neutral fans on the stands, those who came to offer support to the wine-lands team which otherwise had a few of their diehards who traveled from the Western Cape.

But Pirates continued to probe for a goal after conceding though Steve Barker' men turned the first stanza into some kind of spectacle as they never sat back after taking the lead, their counter pressing always giving Pirates a lot of trouble.

With Bucs coach Jose Riveiro forced to play with two non-regular players in Nkosinathi Sibisi at centre back and Thabiso Monyane at right back, Pirates looked in disarray when Stellies came in numbers looking for a goal. Sibisi came in for injured Olisa Ndah while Monyane was slotted at right back because Deona van Rooyen, a former Stellies right back, was cup-tied.

Pirates had ball possession in most minutes of the first half but the Stellies defence stood firm right up until they failed to deal with Deon Hotto's free kick which proved to be too hot for Stephens, bouncing off him before Monnapule Saleng's tapped it home to level matters with two minutes remaining before the break.