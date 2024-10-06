Barker laments Tom’s ‘indescribable decision’ in Stellies’ MTN8 final loss to Pirates

While it was good for Orlando Pirates to record a piece of history in Saturday's MTN8 final, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said he had bitter taste left in his mouth over the performance of the referee Abongile Tom.

Pirates beat Stellies 3-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to become the first side to win the MTN8 three times in a row.

While there was delight for the Buccaneers, for Barker it was Tom's handling of Pirates' second goal in the 90th minute, when the match was level at 1-1, that left him dejected.

The coach felt Tom should have ordered a retake of Pirates' quickly-taken free-kick as it was taken far ahead in the field of where Patrick Maswanganyi was fouled. Tom allowed play to continue and Relebohile Mofokeng passed the ball to fellow substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa, who fired it home to make it 2-1 for Pirates.

By the time Mofokeng added a third by rounding Stellies keeper Sage Stephens in the fifth minute of the referees' optional time, Barker was resigned to losing a match he had thought his team had a chance to win in extra-time or via penalties.