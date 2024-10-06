Barker laments Tom’s ‘indescribable decision’ in Stellies’ MTN8 final loss to Pirates
Match officials 'basically changed the course of the game' allowing free-kick to be taken in incorrect position, leading to Mabasa's 91st-minute goal, says coach
While it was good for Orlando Pirates to record a piece of history in Saturday's MTN8 final, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said he had bitter taste left in his mouth over the performance of the referee Abongile Tom.
Pirates beat Stellies 3-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to become the first side to win the MTN8 three times in a row.
While there was delight for the Buccaneers, for Barker it was Tom's handling of Pirates' second goal in the 90th minute, when the match was level at 1-1, that left him dejected.
The coach felt Tom should have ordered a retake of Pirates' quickly-taken free-kick as it was taken far ahead in the field of where Patrick Maswanganyi was fouled. Tom allowed play to continue and Relebohile Mofokeng passed the ball to fellow substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa, who fired it home to make it 2-1 for Pirates.
By the time Mofokeng added a third by rounding Stellies keeper Sage Stephens in the fifth minute of the referees' optional time, Barker was resigned to losing a match he had thought his team had a chance to win in extra-time or via penalties.
Stellies had taken a 12th-minute lead through Lehlohonolo Mojela's exquisite volley but Bucs levelled matters two minutes before half time, with Monnapule Saleng tapping home in the 43rd after Stephens failed to handle Deon Hotto's free-kick.
“I thought it was a good game of football up until a decision that is indescribable,” Barker said.
“That a free-kick can be taken four or five metres closer to goal when it's in and around the box, that changes the complexion of the game.
“I was looking forward to extra time. I thought we'd still be the better team based on the options we had and we would have lifted the trophy.
“Unfortunately they [the match officials] allowed what they shouldn't have allowed. I'm very disappointed but obviously proud of the effort of the team. But when you work as hard [as we did] and get yourself in the final and then it's taken away from you like that, it is a difficult pill to swallow.
“People may feel that's sour grapes or whatever, but it's generally not that. That decision in the 90th [where] the referee had an opportunity to restart the game, where the free kick was, he chose not to and basically changed the course of the game.”
Indeed, until Tom's decision Stellies had at times matched Pirates pound for pound and had a few opportunities in which they could have regained the lead in the second half.
Barker had no reason to fault his side for not protecting their 1-0 advantage in the first half.
“It was basically where Pirates were more dangerous on set pieces and through open play. It was our intention not to give away those set pieces in and around the box but unfortunately they capitalised just before half time.
“I felt they started the second half better than us, but I thought as the half wore on and got closer to the end of the game we started having our moments.
“With their third goal, I don't worry about that. I've said had the second goal not happened it would have been extra time. But dealing with set pieces it's maybe an area we need to improve on.”
Though bitterly disappointed at not adding the MTN8 to the Carling Knockout they won last year, Barker said there was still a lot to play for in the rest of the season.
“I think one can't cry over spilt milk for too long. We have to get over it and fortunately there's a bit of a Fifa break and it gives us time to just heal from the disappointment.
“There's a Carling Cup to defend that's starting soon, there's our African campaign [the Caf Confederation Cup] and there's a big task ahead of us in the league campaign.
“So there's a still a lot to play for and we have a team of players who are young, determined, and, yes, this will be a setback, but sometimes pain makes you grow stronger. Pain makes you realise certain things you may be good at and could have done better in the rest of the game.
“A lot went against us this evening but we need to dust ourselves up and go again.”