Jayden Adams kicked out of Bafana as Broos takes hard line on discipline
South Africa's coach has to contend with late arrivals, disciplinary issues and injury concerns as big Afcon qualifier against Congo looms
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was like a bear with a sore head in Monday’s press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo in Gqeberha on Friday (7pm).
Late arrivals, disciplinary issues and injury concerns have frustrated the 72-year-old Belgian.
Goal-scorer Thalente Mbatha and Jayden Adams will no longer take part in the game.
Mbatha sustained a knee injury during Orlando Pirates' 3-1 MTN8 final win against Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, while Adams has been kicked out of the team due to “bad behaviour”.
Broos said he would not expand on the reasons for Adams’ expulsion.
Chippa United’s Sinoxolo Kwayiba will replace Adams while Bathusi Aubaas will fill in for Mbatha.
Broos said it was not an ideal start to the camp ahead of their first crucial Group K game, with the second to be played in Brazzaville on October 15.
The coach’s biggest concern was not having all 23 players in camp on Monday.
“Our camp has not started well because, first of all, even today we don’t have all the players,” Broos said.
“Second, there have been some injuries so we had to replace players in the last 24 hours, which means the start was not really how I hoped it would be.
“We all saw Saturday’s game [the MTN8 final], we saw Thalente Mbatha went off the field so we knew he was injured.
Pirates paired with Al Ahly, Sundowns get two Moroccan clubs in Caf draw
“We also got news from Pirates saying Patrick Maswanganyi was also injured and that they need to do a scan. Sunday, no scan, so they did it this morning.
“Thalente won’t be with us because he has a knee injury. Patrick is not a problem — there was nothing seen on the scan, so he will arrive later today [Monday].
“It’s a pity Thalente is not here but things happen. Players who I expect today are Patrick, also Bathusi Aubaas, who is replacing Thalente — I hope that I will see them tonight.
“We will also wait for the arrival of Luke le Roux and then at least we can start working with all 23 players.”
Mbatha's withdrawal comes as a further blow as stalwart central midfielder Sphephelo Sithole is out injured. The Orlando Pirates midfielder scored last-gasp goals in his debut national matches last month to rescue a 2-2 home draw against Uganda and 3-2 win away against South Sudan.
Nobody will pay €5m for Teboho Mokoena, says Bafana coach Broos
Broos said Bafana, level at the top of group K on four points, need to be well-prepared for physical Congo in the two games that could make or break their campaign.
He said the plan was to win both the home and away games, which could see South Africa, Nations Cup bronze medallists at this year's Nations Cup, wrap up qualification for next year's tournament ahead of next month's last two games away to Uganda and at home against South Sudan.
“I want to avoid the stressful month of November. If we can get six points we will qualify. If we don’t, then maybe the two games against Sudan and Uganda can be tricky.
“Remember three years ago, the last [2022 World Cup qualifying] game in Ghana we had would have had enough with one point but we lost. So let’s avoid that situation.
“I want to see the real South African team play. We didn’t see the real South African team in our last two games.
“I was not happy with the performance. Our performance was not what I expected.”
