Soccer

‘Kova was really important’: Guardiola lauds Kovacic for brace against Fulham

07 October 2024 - 16:01 By Lori Ewing
Mateo Kovacic celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal with teammate Phil Foden in their Premier League win against Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

While Mateo Kovacic has made few headlines on a Manchester City team stocked with some of the world's greatest players, the Croatian stepped up admirably in the absence of Rodri on Saturday, scoring twice in City's 3-2 win over Fulham.

There has been plenty of speculation on how City would fare without midfield maestro Rodri, who was ruled out for the rest of season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament last month.

“The first goal was brilliant, the second one as well,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

"'Kova' was really important. Now the opponents know they cannot leave him alone, otherwise he can score a goal.”

Guardiola explained that Kovacic, who dedicated the goals to his unborn “little one” as his wife is pregnant with their second child, was left open after a few early City chances forced Fulham to play with five defenders.

“When they defend with five, there is one man free in the 18-yard box — that was Kovacic. So the two goals is because in that position, they cannot defend it.

“We have to exploit more against teams that play five at the back.”

City's victory left them second in the table after seven games, just a point behind leaders Liverpool. They also stretched their unbeaten league streak to 30 games.

Despite their good form, City were forced to claw their way back again after giving up another early goal with Andreas Pereira scoring in the 26th minute.

“Yeah, of course, it's not nice, always to come back from 0-1, but we created the chances to go 1-0, 2-0, in the first minutes of the game,” Guardiola said.

He praised Fulham's Raul Jimenez for his spectacular back heel assist on Pereira's goal.

“The first goal, who expects Jimenez to do this incredible touch?” Guardiola said. “So why don't we give credit to them more than [City being] defensively bad?

“But yeah, there is action that you have to defend better, that's for sure. But step by step we'll improve.”

Reuters

