‘Kova was really important’: Guardiola lauds Kovacic for brace against Fulham

While Mateo Kovacic has made few headlines on a Manchester City team stocked with some of the world's greatest players, the Croatian stepped up admirably in the absence of Rodri on Saturday, scoring twice in City's 3-2 win over Fulham.

There has been plenty of speculation on how City would fare without midfield maestro Rodri, who was ruled out for the rest of season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament last month.

“The first goal was brilliant, the second one as well,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

"'Kova' was really important. Now the opponents know they cannot leave him alone, otherwise he can score a goal.”