Soccer

Mbappé under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real

07 October 2024 - 12:25 By Julien Pretot
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kylian Mbappé celebrates scoring France's first goal in their Euro 2024 Group D match against Poland at Dortmund BVB Stadion in Dortmund, Germany in June. File photo
Kylian Mbappé celebrates scoring France's first goal in their Euro 2024 Group D match against Poland at Dortmund BVB Stadion in Dortmund, Germany in June. File photo
Image: Reuters/Leon Kuegeler

France captain Kylian Mbappé is facing criticism in his home country for skipping Les Bleus' Nations League games against Israel and Belgium while being available to play for Real Madrid.

The forward picked up a muscle injury last month but made his return to the pitch in the Champions League last Wednesday.

France coach Didier Deschamps left Mbappé out of the squad he announced on Thursday, saying the 25-year-old lacked preparation, having played too few matches.

Mbappé started Real's La Liga game against Villarreal on Saturday.

“Either you're injured, and you don't play with your club and you're not called up in the national team,” former France international Maxime Bossis told French sports daily L'Equipe on Monday.

“But when you come off the bench in the Champions League and you start a league game, it makes things fuzzy. He's a special player. We've known that with Michel Platini, when we still wanted him with us when he was injured.”

Mbappé's situation is more complicated because the former Paris St-Germain player is the national team captain after being handed the armband ahead of Antoine Griezmann, who last week announced his retirement from international football.

Griezmann's commitment to Les Bleus was never in doubt as the Atletico Madrid forward played a record 84 consecutive matches for his country between 2017 and 2024.

“As a captain [Mbappé] must be an example for the fans, and he has not been,” Fabien Bonnet, spokesperson for the Irresistibles Francais, the main France supporters' group, told L'Equipe.

“What emerges is that the real captain, Antoine Griezmann, is gone.”

France, second in Group A, face Israel in Budapest on Thursday and travel to Belgium next Monday. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Ten Hag shrugs off pressure after Man United bosses watch draw at Villa

Red Devils are languishing in 14th place on eight points with two wins from nine games in all competitions.
Sport
4 hours ago

Pogba has doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March

French soccer player Paul Pogba’s doping suspension has been cut to 18 months from an initial four years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kovacic brace gives Man City 3-2 victory over Fulham

Mateo Kovacic scored either side of halftime to fire Manchester City to an entertaining 3-2 victory over Fulham at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Saka steers Arsenal to 3-1 comeback win over Southampton

Arsenal bounced back from conceding a goal to lowly Southampton to win 3-1 after a pulsating second half in their Premier League clash at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jota's early goal gives Liverpool 1-0 win at Crystal Palace

Diogo Jota's early goal was enough to give Liverpool a tight 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday and ensure the Reds go into the international ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. LeBron, Bronny James make NBA history, play together for first time Sport
  2. Amajita beat Zambia to claim Cosafa U-20 title Soccer
  3. Barker laments Tom’s ‘indescribable decision’ in Stellies’ MTN8 final loss to ... Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Aiden Markram scores the World Cup’s fastest century Sport
  5. League the next target for Riveiro after making history with Pirates in MTN8 Soccer

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 7 October 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 07 October 2024