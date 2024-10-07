Orlando Pirates’ return to the Caf Champions League group stages sees them pitted against Al Ahly of Egypt and CR Belouizdad of Algeria.
The fourth side in group C, as selected in the draw in Cairo on Monday, is Stade Abidjan of Ivory Coast.
Pirates, the winners of what was then the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1995, are making their first group stage appearance since 2018-19. Al Ahly are record 12-time winners of the Champions League, including the last two editions and four of the last five.
Bucs and Al Ahly met in the 2013 final, where the Egyptian outfit won 3-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium in the first leg and 2-0 home win in Cairo.
Pirates became the first team to win the MTN8 three times in a row this weekend, beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in Saturday's final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, which was also their fifth domestic cup trophy out of the last six in South Africa.
Pirates paired with Al Ahly, Sundowns get two Moroccan clubs in Caf draw
Bucs and Al Ahly met in the 2013 Champions League final, where the Egyptian outfit won 3-1 on aggregate
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates’ return to the Caf Champions League group stages sees them pitted against Al Ahly of Egypt and CR Belouizdad of Algeria.
The fourth side in group C, as selected in the draw in Cairo on Monday, is Stade Abidjan of Ivory Coast.
Pirates, the winners of what was then the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1995, are making their first group stage appearance since 2018-19. Al Ahly are record 12-time winners of the Champions League, including the last two editions and four of the last five.
Bucs and Al Ahly met in the 2013 final, where the Egyptian outfit won 3-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium in the first leg and 2-0 home win in Cairo.
Pirates became the first team to win the MTN8 three times in a row this weekend, beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in Saturday's final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, which was also their fifth domestic cup trophy out of the last six in South Africa.
Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup 2024/25 group stage draw
They qualified for the Champions League as 2023-24 Premiership runners-up to seven-time successive league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Downs, the 2016 Champions League winners, are drawn in group B with 2023-24 Moroccan champions Raja Casablanca, AS FAR of Morocco and AS Maniema Union of Democratic Republic of Congo.
In the Caf Confederation Cup, Stellenbosch FC, playing in their first continental interclub competition, are drawn in group B with 2021-22 winners and 2023-24 runners-up of the competition RS Berkane of Morocco, Stade Malien of Mali and CS Luanda Sul of Angola.
Caf Champions League group stage draw
Caf Confederation Cup group stage draw
READ MORE
Pirates’ Sibisi celebrates MTN8 medal — and surviving a cup final uninjured
Pirates super-sub Relebohile Mofokeng credits team for late MTN8 win
Barker laments Tom’s ‘indescribable decision’ in Stellies’ MTN8 final loss to Pirates
Pirates score two late goals against Stellies to lift MTN8 trophy for third time in a row
Amajita beat Zambia to claim Cosafa U-20 title
Nobody will pay €5m for Teboho Mokoena, says Bafana coach Broos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos