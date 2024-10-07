Ten Hag shrugs off pressure after Man United bosses watch draw at Villa

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he remained on the same page as the club's senior management team despite the team's worst start in the Premier League era after a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday.

United are languishing in 14th place on eight points with two wins from nine games in all competitions and Sunday's match was clouded by media speculation about Ten Hag's future.

The club's senior leadership team — co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox — watched on intently at Villa Park.