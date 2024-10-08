Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Mudau, Mokoena should play against Congo’: Bafana legends Motale, Sikhosana

08 October 2024 - 16:26 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Edward ‘Magents’ Motale and Jerry ‘Legs of Thunder’ Sikhosana say coach Hugo Broos should consider Mamelodi Sundowns duo Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena against Congo.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

Bafana Bafana legends Edward “Magents” Motale and Jerry “Legs of Thunder” Sikhosana say coach Hugo Broos should play Mamelodi Sundowns duo Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo. 

In the 40th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Orlando Pirates teammates Motale and Sikhosana. 

Mudau has played less than 20 minutes of football over the past five matches for Sundowns, while Mokoena has not played at all during that period. But Motale and Sikhosana say the pair are crucial performers for Bafana and Broos should field them in the big Nations Cup qualifiers against Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday and in Brazzaville on October 15. 

Bafana can qualify for the next Afcon with four or six points against Congo. 

Motale and Sikhosana, who were part of the Pirates team that won the 1995 Caf African Cup of Champions, are confident Bafana will have enough firepower to beat Congo in the back-to-back matches. 

They are also confident Pirates will do well in the group stages of the Champions League where they have been drawn with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad from Algeria and Stade d'Abidjan from Ivory Coast. 

They also spoke about the poor standard of officiating in South Africa, which was thrust into the spotlight during the MTN8 final on Saturday where Pirates beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. 

