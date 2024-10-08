Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs provide update on Gaston Sirino, other injuries

Matlou, Potsane, Petersen and Dove also using break in league action to near readiness

08 October 2024 - 10:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Injured Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Gaston Sirino is out for two weeks.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Gaston Sirino has emerged as a doubt for Kaizer Chiefs’ next Betway Premiership match against SuperSport United. 

The club gave an update on players who are using the break in Betway Premiership action for the MTN8 final and Fifa international date to near readiness.

“Gaston Sirino sustained an abductor muscle injury in the last match. He is improving nicely and we expect him back in full training within two weeks,” Chiefs' physio Dave Milner told the club's official website. 

Amakhosi will be looking to return to winning against SuperSport at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 26 after their 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in their last league outing at FNB Stadium. 

Milner also gave an update on long-term casualties in the form of George Matlou, Tebogo Potsane, Edmilson Dove and Brandon Petersen. 

“Another player progressing well is George Matlou. He has started running and doing some ball work and we are looking at a November return for him,” Milner said.

“Winger Tebogo Potsane, who twisted an ankle three weeks ago, went for a scan which showed ligament damage. We expect him to be out for around three weeks.

“Brandon Petersen had the pins removed from his finger and can start full training immediately.” 

Mozambican defender Dove’s return to action is expected to take longer.

“Edmilson Dove is out of the protective boot and doing preliminary walking. We are confident he will be able to start running in November,” Milner said.

Chiefs have started the 2024-25 Premiership with two wins and a defeat.

