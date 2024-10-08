Manchester City claim partial win over EPL on APT sponsorship rules

Manchester City claimed a partial victory over the Premier League on Monday after an arbitration panel ruled on sponsorship deals, known as Associated Party Transactions (APT), that the Abu Dhabi-owned club was blocked from completing.

The Premier League put its own spin on what some commentators saw as a landmark verdict, saying the panel's redacted 175-page document endorsed the overall objectives and decision-making of the APT system.

The panel found parts of the league's APT rules broke British competition law, however, and were also unlawful because clubs were unable to comment on types of data the league would take into account.

The Premier League's decision in relation to two City transactions in 2023, with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etihad Aviation group, were “reached in a procedurally unfair manner” and must be overturned, the panel ruled.