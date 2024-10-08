Kaizer Chiefs have hopes of ending their nine-season trophy drought in 2024-25 but received a tough draw in their first opportunity in that mission when they were pitted against SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout first round.
The final of this year's Knockout will be held at Orlando Stadium on December 21, the organisers announced at Tuesday's last-16 draw and launch in Johannesburg.
SuperSport were drawn to play the cup fixture against Chiefs at home.
Amakhosi did not play in the first domestic cup competition of 2024-25 as they did not qualify for the MTN8.
Orlando Pirates — who have won five of the last six domestic cups, including this past weekend's MTN8 with a 3-1 final win against Stellenbosch FC in Durban — are at home to promoted Premiership side Magesi FC.
Trophy-hungry Kaizer Chiefs draw SuperSport in Carling Knockout
Recent cup kings Pirates host promoted Magesi, Sundowns host Golden Arrows
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Seven-time successive Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns are at home to Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Last year's Knockout champions, Stellenbosch, meet AmaZulu in the opening round.
Stellies beat TS Galaxy on penalties in the 2023-24 final.
2024-25 Carling Knockout last 16 draw
(Home teams first)
