Soccer

Trophy-hungry Kaizer Chiefs draw SuperSport in Carling Knockout

Recent cup kings Pirates host promoted Magesi, Sundowns host Golden Arrows

08 October 2024 - 14:01
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
The Carling Knockout trophy.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have hopes of ending their nine-season trophy drought in 2024-25 but received a tough draw in their first opportunity in that mission when they were pitted against SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout first round.

The final of this year's Knockout will be held at Orlando Stadium on December 21, the organisers announced at Tuesday's last-16 draw and launch in Johannesburg.

SuperSport were drawn to play the cup fixture against Chiefs at home.

Amakhosi did not play in the first domestic cup competition of 2024-25 as they did not qualify for the MTN8.

Orlando Pirates — who have won five of the last six domestic cups, including this past weekend's MTN8 with a 3-1 final win against Stellenbosch FC in Durban — are at home to promoted Premiership side Magesi FC.

Seven-time successive Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns are at home to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Last year's Knockout champions, Stellenbosch, meet AmaZulu in the opening round.

Stellies beat TS Galaxy on penalties in the 2023-24 final.

2024-25 Carling Knockout last 16 draw

(Home teams first)

  • SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs
  • Richards Bay FC v Sekhukhune United
  • AmaZulu v Stellenbosch FC
  • Polokwane City v Marumo Gallants
  • Cape Town City v Royal AM
  • TS Galaxy v Chippa United
  • Orlando Pirates v Magesi FC
  • Mamelodi Sundowns v Lamontville Golden Arrows

 

