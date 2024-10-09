Klopp becomes Red Bull global soccer chief in first job after Liverpool

Juergen Klopp has been appointed head of global soccer for Red Bull, owners of several clubs including RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls, the company said on Wednesday, in his first job since leaving Liverpool as coach this year.

Klopp, who ended his successful nine-year stint with Liverpool at the end of last season in May, will be starting on January 1 2025.

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” the German, who also coached Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, said.

“The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.”

The 57-year-old joined Liverpool in October 2015 and won the Champions League, their first English League title since 1990, the Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.