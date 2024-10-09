Liverpool defender Konate would support player strike to ease workload

France and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has become the latest player to speak out against the packed fixture schedule, saying on Tuesday he supports his fellow players' right to strike over the issue.

Players and managers have criticised the ever-expanding football calendar, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri warning last month footballers were ready to down tools in protest if the situation did not improve.

Rodri suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury soon after making those comments, further fuelling the debate around the intense schedule and player wellbeing.

“If this dynamic continues and the players decide to bang their fists on the table then we're all in this together,” Konate, 25, said when asked about whether he supported a strike.