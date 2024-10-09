Soccer

Liverpool defender Konate would support player strike to ease workload

England recorded the highest number of domestic back-to-back matches, 87, among top European leagues last season

09 October 2024 - 11:16 By Shifa Jahan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate celebrates after their Premier League match against Crystal Palace ay Selhurst Park in London on Saturday.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate celebrates after their Premier League match against Crystal Palace ay Selhurst Park in London on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

France and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has become the latest player to speak out against the packed fixture schedule, saying on Tuesday he supports his fellow players' right to strike over the issue.

Players and managers have criticised the ever-expanding football calendar, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri warning last month footballers were ready to down tools in protest if the situation did not improve.

Rodri suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury soon after making those comments, further fuelling the debate around the intense schedule and player wellbeing.

“If this dynamic continues and the players decide to bang their fists on the table then we're all in this together,” Konate, 25, said when asked about whether he supported a strike.

“If tomorrow there's a movement that will lead to understanding, I'll be part of it. And I think all the players will follow suit.”

All three European club competitions have been expanded to 36 teams this season and global soccer players' union Fifpro said in July it would file a complaint with EU antitrust regulators about Fifa's international match calendar.

England recorded the highest number of domestic back-to-back matches, 87, among top European leagues last season, with Premier League clubs averaging the shortest recovery time between games at 67.3 hours.

“It's a subject that shouldn't be neglected,” Konate added. “You hear some clubs prefer their players to [not report for international duty] but you have to understand that too, there are so many games.

“The players are on the club's payroll, even if the national teams are just as important.”

France, second in Group A1 in the Nations League, travel to Budapest on Thursday to face Israel, who are hosting their home games in Hungary due to the ongoing Israel-Gaza War.

“We don't look at who we're playing against but of course we're not insensitive to what's going on in the world, what we see on social networks [about the war] is appalling,” Konate said about playing Israel.

“What I'm most worried about are young people. Imagine children who see this on their phones and the impact it can have on them. Fighting terrorism is one thing, but civilians being killed en masse, it hurts me.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Manchester City claim partial win over EPL on APT sponsorship rules

Some Citizens complaints upheld, Premier League says majority of club’s challenges rejected.
Sport
1 day ago

Mbappé under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real

France captain Kylian Mbappé is facing criticism in his home country for skipping Les Bleus' Nations League games against Israel and Belgium while ...
Sport
2 days ago

Dutch great and former Sundowns coach Neeskens dies aged 73

He was also briefly a teammate of South African playing great Jomo Sono for the New York Cosmos in the 1970s.
Sport
1 day ago

Ten Hag shrugs off pressure after Man United bosses watch draw at Villa

Red Devils are languishing in 14th place on eight points with two wins from nine games in all competitions.
Sport
2 days ago

Man United battle to stalemate at Villa, Forest and Chelsea in frenzied draw

United's woeful start has put Ten Hag back in the spotlight and the team's entire senior leadership were in attendance.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Mudau, Mokoena should play against Congo’: Bafana legends ... Soccer
  2. Trophy-hungry Kaizer Chiefs draw SuperSport in Carling Knockout Soccer
  3. AmaZulu appoint Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi as joint coaches Soccer
  4. Jayden Adams kicked out of Bafana as Broos takes hard line on discipline Soccer
  5. Pirates paired with Al Ahly, Sundowns get two Moroccan clubs in Caf draw Soccer

Latest Videos

Soft Life pre-teaser | Soft Life | Showmax Original
Memorial Service Solomon 'Solly Moholo' Molokoane