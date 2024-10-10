Congo finally land in Gqeberha, go straight to training for Afcon qualifier against Bafana

In a dramatic turn of events, Congo arrived in Gqeberha late on Thursday for their vital Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Bafana Bafana on Friday.

They arrived in the city after 6pm and then went straight to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for a light training session to relax their muscles after a long trip.

There was concern during the day as their whereabouts were not known because they were expected in the country earlier — but the important qualifier will go ahead as planned.

In his earlier press conference, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said Congo’s chaotic travelling may galvanise the team.