Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs fined R150,000 for fans’ behaviour in loss against Sundowns

10 October 2024 - 16:51
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police officers line the field in an area where fans are hurling missiles in the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28.
Police officers line the field in an area where fans are hurling missiles in the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28.
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have been effectively fined R150,000 for the misbehaviour of their supporters during their 2-1 Betway Premiership loss against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28.

Angry Chiefs fans threw objects onto the field after referee Skhumbuzo Gasa disallowed Edson Castillo's strike for an offence committed seconds before the Venezuelan midfielder putting the ball in the net in the final minutes in the match. 

Last season Chiefs were found guilty charges for a similar offence on three occasions and as result a previously-suspended fine of R100,000 has been activated with immediate effect. 

The club will face additional costs and potential penalties if there are more such incidents this season.

Trophy-hungry Kaizer Chiefs draw SuperSport in Carling Knockout

Recent cup kings Orlando Pirates host promoted Magesi, Mamelodi Sundowns host Golden Arrows.
Sport
2 days ago

“I herby confirm that earlier this morning [Thursday] Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the Premier Soccer League [PSL] disciplinary committee [DC] to answer to charges of spectator misbehaviour,” PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said.

“They pleaded guilty as charged and they were fined a monetary fine of R100,000 of which R50 000 is suspended on condition that during the period of suspension, which is up to the end of the season, they are not found guilty of the a similar offence. 

“In total Chiefs will pay effectively R150,000 plus costs of the sitting of today, which are usually administratively computed by the league and added to the R150,000 fine.” 

Chiefs will face SuperSport United in their next official clash, in the first round of the Carling Knockout on the weekend of October 19 and 20, and the same team in the Betway Premiership in Polokwane on October 26.

Before those matches Chiefs will feature in the friendly Cufa Cup against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

READ MORE

Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma shrugs off notion Ntwari blocking his Bafana chances

Amakhosi star disputes view by SuperSport's Ricardo Goss that there should be a limit on foreign goalkeepers in the Premiership.
Sport
5 hours ago

‘Sometimes good coaches don’t win’: Modise, Kekana pay tribute to Neeskens

There was a ‘lot of player power’ and an unwieldy squad at the Brazilians when the Dutch great, who died this week, coached the Pretoria giants.
Sport
3 hours ago

No public voting: Process for Yashin Trophy, for which Ronwen Williams is nominated, explained

Contrary to some reports, the Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy for which Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has been nominated is not selected by a ...
Sport
26 minutes ago

Lekgwathi understands Stellies’ pain but hails Riveiro for Pirates’ three-peat

He shared some of Barker’s sentiment that the introduction of the VAR might help reduce the number of clangers made by officials in South Africa
Sport
20 hours ago

Kwayiba hopes to use his hometown call-up to impress Bafana coach Broos

Chippa United attacking midfielder vows to do his ‘absolute best’ if he gets chance to play against Congo.
Sport
23 hours ago

Fit Petersen ready to challenge for Kaizer Chiefs’ No 1 jersey

Keeper lauds Ntwari for performances and coach Nabi for energy he's brought to Amakhosi.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Benni helps Bafana Bafana beat Uganda in World Cup ... Sport
  2. Kapp makes merry as Proteas put up World Cup’s highest total, crush Scots Cricket
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Mudau, Mokoena should play against Congo’: Bafana legends ... Soccer
  4. Kwayiba hopes to use his hometown call-up to impress Bafana coach Broos Soccer
  5. Magesi’s Chipezeze happy to be back in PSL after time in the wilderness Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | It’s a date with unfiltered comedy hosts, and get the story behind ...
The Pitchside Podcast Launches The Carling Knockout! 🔥🆕