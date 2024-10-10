Kaizer Chiefs fined R150,000 for fans’ behaviour in loss against Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs have been effectively fined R150,000 for the misbehaviour of their supporters during their 2-1 Betway Premiership loss against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28.
Angry Chiefs fans threw objects onto the field after referee Skhumbuzo Gasa disallowed Edson Castillo's strike for an offence committed seconds before the Venezuelan midfielder putting the ball in the net in the final minutes in the match.
Last season Chiefs were found guilty charges for a similar offence on three occasions and as result a previously-suspended fine of R100,000 has been activated with immediate effect.
The club will face additional costs and potential penalties if there are more such incidents this season.
“I herby confirm that earlier this morning [Thursday] Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the Premier Soccer League [PSL] disciplinary committee [DC] to answer to charges of spectator misbehaviour,” PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said.
“They pleaded guilty as charged and they were fined a monetary fine of R100,000 of which R50 000 is suspended on condition that during the period of suspension, which is up to the end of the season, they are not found guilty of the a similar offence.
“In total Chiefs will pay effectively R150,000 plus costs of the sitting of today, which are usually administratively computed by the league and added to the R150,000 fine.”
Chiefs will face SuperSport United in their next official clash, in the first round of the Carling Knockout on the weekend of October 19 and 20, and the same team in the Betway Premiership in Polokwane on October 26.
Before those matches Chiefs will feature in the friendly Cufa Cup against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm).