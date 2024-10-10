Kaizer Chiefs fined R150,000 for fans’ behaviour in loss against Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs have been effectively fined R150,000 for the misbehaviour of their supporters during their 2-1 Betway Premiership loss against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28.

Angry Chiefs fans threw objects onto the field after referee Skhumbuzo Gasa disallowed Edson Castillo's strike for an offence committed seconds before the Venezuelan midfielder putting the ball in the net in the final minutes in the match.

Last season Chiefs were found guilty charges for a similar offence on three occasions and as result a previously-suspended fine of R100,000 has been activated with immediate effect.

The club will face additional costs and potential penalties if there are more such incidents this season.