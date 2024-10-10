Saudi league edge is good for Senegal, says Sadio Mané
Lions of Teranga meet Malawi in Afcon qualifiers against Malawi in Dakar on Friday and Lilongwe on Tuesday
The presence of many Senegal players in the Saudi Pro League benefits the national team due to the competition's high competitive level, Al-Nassr forward Sadio Mané said on Wednesday.
Mané, twice African player of the year, started the season with Al-Nassr strongly, scoring two goals and making five assists in six matches playing alongside all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo.
“We’re all in the Senegalese national team,” Mané told the Saudi Pro League. “Of course, we sometimes talk about the league and many other things.
“It's a competitive league, so all the big players want to come, like Kalidou [Koulibaly], Habib [Diallo]. They're all important players for our [national team] selection, so that they're here is also beneficial for the national team”.
Among Senegalese national team players based in Saudi are former Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy at Al-Ahli, Koulibaly at Al-Hilal and Diallo with Al-Shabab.
Mane is part of the squad for the Lions of Teranga that will meet Malawi in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi in Dakar on Friday and Lilongwe on Tuesday.
Mané said he still has close relations with Al-Ettifaq midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, his former Liverpool teammate.
"'Ginni' is one of my very good friends,” Mané says. “And [with] Ginni, it’s more than football because our relationship came naturally.”
A Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool, Mané has his sights set on more trophies with Al-Nassr.
“It's going to be early to talk about winning the league,” he said. “We know what our objective is, it's to be champions — our objective is to win everything.”
Mané said the standard of competition in the Saudi league had improved markedly.
“Every team has strengthened in level. It's what football fans expect, so it's beneficial for the championship.”
