Saudi league edge is good for Senegal, says Sadio Mané

The presence of many Senegal players in the Saudi Pro League benefits the national team due to the competition's high competitive level, Al-Nassr forward Sadio Mané said on Wednesday.

Mané, twice African player of the year, started the season with Al-Nassr strongly, scoring two goals and making five assists in six matches playing alongside all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We’re all in the Senegalese national team,” Mané told the Saudi Pro League. “Of course, we sometimes talk about the league and many other things.

“It's a competitive league, so all the big players want to come, like Kalidou [Koulibaly], Habib [Diallo]. They're all important players for our [national team] selection, so that they're here is also beneficial for the national team”.