‘Sometimes good coaches don’t win’: Modise, Kekana pay tribute to Neeskens

Johan Neeskens may not have had success as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns to match his immense global stature, but he brought a vision to the players greater than what they had known in the Premier Soccer League, two of his former Brazilians stars said.

Sundowns legends Teko Modise and Hlompho Kekansa said the Dutch playing great, who died this week aged 73, tried to bring international standards to Sundowns in his unsuccessful stint there from July 2011 to December 2012.

Modise said what made the tenure difficult for Neeskens, who arrived after the fourth year of Sundowns’ then six-year period without a trophy, was there was a lot of player power at the club then and Downs’ unfocused signing policy meant there were too many players in the squad.

“There’s a lot that we’re going to say about him as a coach, the type of changes he was trying to implement at the club and the methods he brought,” Modise told Sundowns’ Pitchside Podcast.

“It’s just unfortunate his stay never lasted that long. Also he came into a very difficult Mamelodi Sundowns at that time where I think, personally, there was a lot of player power in the structure.