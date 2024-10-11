‘One of the greats of SA football’: Bafana captain Williams as Zwane hits 50

Al Ahly forward Tau was left out of the squad for the Congo games as he indicated he had personal issues to deal with.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has paid glowing tribute to influential midfielder Themba Zwane, who is on the brink of the major personal milestone of reaching a half-century of matches for the senior national team.
Williams, part of the leadership group with Zwane, 35, for the national team and at Mamelodi Sundowns, said the stylish midfielder is one of the greats of South African football and there is more to come from him.
Zwane is sitting on 49 caps and seems certain to play his 50th match when Bafana Bafana take on Congo in the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday night.
The South Africans play a return match in Brazzaville on Tuesday.
“He is a good human being, an amazing player and one of the greats of South African football. We are proud to have him in our team, and it is a blessing to see him every day showcasing his skill and talent,” Williams said.
“Mshishi has achieved so much and yet he still puts in the extra work despite his age and all the setbacks he’s had. He keeps going and looking to get better. That’s the mentality he’s had throughout his career.
“We started together. I think it was in 2012. We got the [Bafana] call-up at the same time and to see 13 years down the line we are still together speaks volumes about his professionalism. It's a huge milestone for him as a leader, and as his friend I am proud of him. There is more to come from Mshishi.”
Zwane with Williams and Percy Tau, who are both on 46 caps, are the most experienced players in the squad seeking to qualify for the continental tournament to be held in Morocco next year.
