Soccer

POLL | How do you think Bafana will play against Congo?

11 October 2024 - 15:06 By TIMESLIVE
Bafana Bafana squad warms up for practise at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Image: Richard Huggard

Bafana Bafana meet Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday (7pm) in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier. 

In the previous Afcon, coach Hugo Broos’ team made history by reaching the semifinals for the first time in 24 years. The team earned a bronze medal after beating Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in the third-place playoff in Ivory Coast in February.

The South African team face Congo in Gqeberha and again in Brazzaville on Tuesday. Last month's matches saw Bafana draw 2-2 at home against Uganda and win 3-2 away against South Sudan.

The Congolese had travel issues and arrived late on Thursday evening, though they did manage a training session.

South Africa and Uganda lead group K on four points each and four more points for Bafana against the Congolese would see them with one foot in the next Nations Cup. Congo are on two points after last month's 1-0 home win against South Sudan and a 2-0 defeat away against Uganda.

Bafana's last two matches are away against Uganda and at home to South Sudan next month.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the next Nations Cup in Morocco which stretches across December 2025 and January 2026.

Congo finally land in Gqeberha, go straight to training for Afcon qualifier against Bafana

In a dramatic turn of events, Congo arrived in Gqeberha late on Thursday for their vital Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Bafana ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Kwayiba hopes to use his hometown call-up to impress Bafana coach Broos

Chippa United attacking midfielder vows to do his ‘absolute best’ if he gets chance to play against Congo.
Sport
1 day ago

‘One of the greats of SA football’: Bafana captain Williams as Zwane hits 50

Sundowns star is on the brink of a half-century of caps, which he will reach if he plays in Friday's big Afcon qualifier against Congo.
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos set to start Mokoena and Mudau against Congo

'It is not a question that I will follow what has happened at their club,' coach says on sidelined Sundowns duo.
Sport
8 hours ago

All Bafana captain Ronwen wants is to put on a show for his home fans and three points

The much-respected 32-year-old left Gqeberha as a wide-eyed teenager almost 15 years ago to pursue his dream of playing pro football
Sport
19 hours ago
