Soccer

Royal AM unable to field Diski team, participation halted by PSL

11 October 2024 - 17:52 By Sports Staff
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize. File photo
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Premiership club Royal AM's participation in the 2024-25 DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) reserve league has been halted, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) says.

The PSL said in a statement on Friday evening the KwaZulu-Natal club, owned by business-person Shauwn Mkhize, has been unable to put out a team in the under-23 DDC for reasons related to a Fifa transfer ban.

“Royal AM has been unable to field a team in the 2024-25 DStv Diski Challenge competition due to a Fifa registration ban,” the PSL statement read.

