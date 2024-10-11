Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams returns between the sticks after he missed last month’s 2-2 home draw against Uganda and 3-2 win away against South Sudan due to injury.
Zwane hits 50 Bafana caps as Broos shows confidence in Mokoena, Mudau for crucial Afcon encounter
Bafana, this year's Afcon bronze medallists in Ivory Coast, are looking to claim all three points in their qualifier against Congo
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Influential midfielder Themba Zwane will make his 50th Bafana Bafana appearance while teammates Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena have also been included in the starting line-up for Friday night’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo.
The three are part of coach Hugo Broos’ strong starting line-up for the crucial clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7pm).
Bafana, this year's bronze medallists in Ivory Coast, are looking to claim all three points at home and enhance their chances of reaching next year’s tournament in Morocco.
Zwane was named as part of the four-pronged attack that includes Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis, with Broos making his intentions for positive football clear.
Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams returns between the sticks after he missed last month’s 2-2 home draw against Uganda and 3-2 win away against South Sudan due to injury.
At the back, Broos has gone with Mudau, who has played less than 15 minutes in Sundowns’ past five matches, at right-back; Grant Kekana and Rushwin Dortley at centreback and Aubrey Modiba at left-back.
In central midfield, Broos fielded Mokoena, who has not played over the past five matches for Sundowns, and Brazilians teammate Bathusi Aubaas, who replaces injured Sphephelo Sithole.
Zwane and Foster are the striking partners.
Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams — Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Rushwin Dortley, Aubrey Modiba — Elias Mokwana, Bathusi Aubaas, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis — Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster
