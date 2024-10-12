“I think in the future, and it is not up to us, but as a coach I will have to ask the people of Safa if they are sure of the security in the stadium they chose. I can’t understand why before the break, I saw for an example only ten security guys but after the break suddenly there were 50.
Bafana coach Broos slams Safa for shambolic security at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
Not one to shy away from speaking his mind, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos tore into the South African Football Association (Safa) for shambolic security arrangements during the 5-0 win over Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday.
The referee stopped the match for about 20 minutes when fans invaded the pitch for the second time after Teboho Mokoena scored his second goal to give Bafana Bafana a 2-0 lead that laid the foundation for this 5-0 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier win.
Congo players left the field due to safety concerns and there were appeals by Broos, Safa president Danny Jordaan and sports minister Gayton Mackenzie for calm as the unruly fans threatened this match.
“I was very happy to see the crowd when I came in but I was not so happy after 20 minutes because we could have stopped the game and that could have been a disaster,” said Broos.
“I think in the future, and it is not up to us, but as a coach I will have to ask the people of Safa if they are sure of the security in the stadium they chose. I can’t understand why before the break, I saw for an example only ten security guys but after the break suddenly there were 50.
“Where were they from the beginning of the game? We are playing a very important game and we nearly had a problem because we had two kids in the moment of enthusiasm and happiness running onto the field and nobody did something.
“There was not even a security official who was running behind those guys, this is something we need to take into account for the next game where we are going to play.”
Broos said the match commissioner told him that they would abandon the game if supporters continued to run onto the field.
“I was always asking for the crowd to come to the stadium but maybe after today [Friday] it is better that there is no crowd,” he joked.
“The match commissioner told me that if there is the smallest thing, he will stop the game and that was my fear. Thank God it did not happen that we end the game and we can focus on next Tuesday.
“If you want a crowd, be prepared because such things can happen and the security must be there for everyone. Security must be there for us and for the referees. Just imagine if ten fans ran onto the pitch and there are fools who attack Congo players.
“Let’s hope this doesn’t happen again and Safa prepare better for a game like this. I want the crowd but it has to be with good security.”
On the positive side of things, Broos was full of praise for his players for a breathtaking performance that left him speechless.
Bafana roar — Afcon bronze medallists flex muscle and put Congo to sword
“It makes me a little bit speechless because what can you say besides being positive and proud? I have never felt like this on the bench during a game. After 20 minutes there is a break and I was afraid because we had momentum and you never know what happens after the break.
“But from the first second we were again in the game, also in the second half and every time we scored, I looked at the crowd to see if there was no other one who wanted to run onto the pitch.”
