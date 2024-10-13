Carsley expects reaction from more conventional England against Finland

Lee Carsley's experimental tactics ended in defeat for England against Greece and the interim manager anticipates a reaction from his side against Finland as he reverts to a more familiar formation, with captain Harry Kane set to return from injury.

Carsley selected five attacking players without an out-and-out striker in Thursday's game, managing to get the talents of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Phil Foden all on the pitch.

The experiment failed, although the 2-1 loss was also down to defensive errors, and Carsley met his first wave of criticism after impressing when England won his first two games in charge against Ireland and Finland.

"I think the reaction is fair enough. You have to respect people's opinions," Carsley told reporters ahead of Sunday's Nations League game in Helsinki. Kick off is at 6pm.

"We didn't perform as well as we can on the night, and I would expect a reaction tomorrow night. I think it's something that I'll look back on in maybe two or three months and be better for it."