Soccer

CUFA Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants to go ahead

13 October 2024 - 12:00 By SPORT REPORTER
Wandile Duba of Kaizer Chiefs and Thapelo Dhludhlu of Marumo Gallants FC during the Betway Premiership match at Free State Stadium on September 14, 2024.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The CUFA Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants is set to go ahead as initially planned at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday, it has been confirmed.

There were doubts the tournament would take place after Gallants issued a statement on Saturday, notifying supporters the club was unable to confirm participation due to a contractual dispute between Gallants and the organisers.

However, the matter has been resolved. the organiser, C-Squared Group, and the club confirmed in a joint statement on Sunday morning.

“Marumo Gallants and C-Squared Group have confirmed that the game between Gallants and Chiefs will continue today as planned,” reads the statement.

“Both parties would like to apologise to all stakeholders for the inconvenience caused and ask supporters and fans to come to the Toyota (Free State) Stadium in numbers.”

The match is set to kick off at 3pm. The last time the two sides met at the venue was during their Betway Premiership opener in September and the clash was a sold-out affair.

The match will be preceded by the curtain-raiser clash between local teams Mangaung United and D’General FC.

